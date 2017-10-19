Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Hydro One Networks files motion to review and vary OEB decision EB-2016-1060​

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Hydro One Ltd :Hydro One Networks Inc - has filed a motion to review and vary OEB decision EB-2016-1060​.

Hydro One Ltd :HYDRO ONE LTD - QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.21; QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.21.

Hydro One to buy Orillia Power distribution from City of Orillia

Hydro One Ltd : Hydro One to acquire Orillia Power distribution from City of Orillia . Will assume about $14.9 million of debt, regulatory liabilities for total transaction value of $41.3 million . Hydro One will pay City of Orillia $26.35 million for Orillia Power .Hydro One and City of Orillia have also entered into separate facilities and land purchase agreements.

Hydro One Q2 adjusted EPS c$0.26

Hydro One Ltd : Hydro One reports second quarter with revenue, efficiencies and earnings all trending positively . Qtrly diluted eps $0.25 . Qtrly revenue c$1.55 billion versus c$1.56 billion . Q2 earnings per share view c$0.23 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S .Qtrly diluted adjusted eps c$0.25.

Hydro One posts Q1 adjusted earnings of C$0.35 per share

Hydro One Ltd : Qtrly revenue C$1.69 billion versus C$1.81 billion last year . Q1 adjusted earnings per share C$0.35 . Q1 earnings per share view C$0.35, revenue view c$1.98 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S .Qtrly operating cost improvements offset by unseasonably mild winter temperatures and ice storm recovery costs.

Hydro One to acquire Great Lakes Power Electricity Transmission Business from Brookfield Infrastructure

Hydro One Ltd:Announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary Hydro One Inc. has entered into a purchase agreement to acquire from Brookfield Infrastructure for $222 million in cash.Deal also includes assumption of approximately $151 million in outstanding indebtedness.Says Upon completion of the transaction, Hydro One will operate about 98% of Ontario's transmission capacity.