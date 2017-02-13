Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Hindalco Industries posts Dec-qtr profit

Hindalco Industries Ltd : Dec quarter net profit 3.20 billion rupees . Consensus forecast for Dec quarter net profit was 3.93 billion rupees . Dec quarter income from operations 99.15 billion rupees . Net loss in Dec quarter last year was 327.5 million rupees as per IND-AS; income from operations was 87.16 billion rupees . Copper performance impacted due to lower demand in domestic market and lower by-products realization .The profit snap was first.

USW calls on Novelis to drop legal challenges, bargain contract

Hindalco Industries June-qtr profit rises almost fivefold

Hindalco Industries Ltd : June-quarter net profit 2.94 billion rupees . June-quarter income from operations 75.97 billion rupees . Consensus forecast for June-quarter net profit was 2.18 billion rupees . Net profit in June-quarter last year was 611 million rupees as per Ind-AS; income from operations was 85.75 billion rupees . Q1 copper production was lower owing to planned maintenance shutdown; post shut down, plant is ramping up smoothly . Macroeconomic headwinds still persist and the uncertain global macro factors pose several challenges . High level of imports continue to impact domestic sales volumes . Continued strong imports of aluminium in country also adversely affected Q1 results .

Metal X announces Hindalco as substantial shareholder

Metals X Ltd : Hindalco exits Metals X register . Says Hindalco Industries became a substantial shareholder of Metals X with a 6.81% stake . The 100% takeover of aby will be completed on 28 August 2016 . Forging ahead with both its gold and base metal business units with an intent to separate these into special purpose listed entities in the ensuing future . Says Hindalco has sold its entire shareholding by block trade and retains no residual shareholding in Metals X .

Hindalco Industries FY16 consol profit 448.1 mln rupees

Hindalco Industries Ltd : FY16 consol net profit 448.1 million rupees . FY16 consol net sales 994.20 billion rupees .Consensus forecast for june-quarter net profit was 2.18 billion rupees.

Novelis Inc says Devinder Ahuja will receive an annual base salary of $500,000

Chartered Logistics gets contracts worth about 200 mln rupees from ITC & Hindalco

