Edition:
India

Hindalco Industries Ltd (HALC.NS)

HALC.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

271.90INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-2.00 (-0.73%)
Prev Close
Rs273.90
Open
Rs274.65
Day's High
Rs278.55
Day's Low
Rs269.45
Volume
6,263,035
Avg. Vol
9,557,309
52-wk High
Rs278.55
52-wk Low
Rs147.40

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Hindalco Industries posts Dec-qtr profit
Monday, 13 Feb 2017 

Hindalco Industries Ltd : Dec quarter net profit 3.20 billion rupees . Consensus forecast for Dec quarter net profit was 3.93 billion rupees . Dec quarter income from operations 99.15 billion rupees . Net loss in Dec quarter last year was 327.5 million rupees as per IND-AS; income from operations was 87.16 billion rupees . Copper performance impacted due to lower demand in domestic market and lower by-products realization .The profit snap was first.  Full Article

USW calls on Novelis to drop legal challenges, bargain contract
Monday, 29 Aug 2016 

USW:USW calls on Novelis Corp to drop legal challenges, bargain contract.  Full Article

Hindalco Industries June-qtr profit rises almost fivefold
Friday, 12 Aug 2016 

Hindalco Industries Ltd : June-quarter net profit 2.94 billion rupees . June-quarter income from operations 75.97 billion rupees . Consensus forecast for June-quarter net profit was 2.18 billion rupees . Net profit in June-quarter last year was 611 million rupees as per Ind-AS; income from operations was 85.75 billion rupees . Q1 copper production was lower owing to planned maintenance shutdown; post shut down, plant is ramping up smoothly . Macroeconomic headwinds still persist and the uncertain global macro factors pose several challenges . High level of imports continue to impact domestic sales volumes . Continued strong imports of aluminium in country also adversely affected Q1 results .  Full Article

Metal X announces Hindalco as substantial shareholder
Tuesday, 9 Aug 2016 

Metals X Ltd : Hindalco exits Metals X register . Says Hindalco Industries became a substantial shareholder of Metals X with a 6.81% stake . The 100% takeover of aby will be completed on 28 August 2016 . Forging ahead with both its gold and base metal business units with an intent to separate these into special purpose listed entities in the ensuing future . Says Hindalco has sold its entire shareholding by block trade and retains no residual shareholding in Metals X .  Full Article

Hindalco Industries FY16 consol profit 448.1 mln rupees
Thursday, 21 Jul 2016 

Hindalco Industries Ltd : FY16 consol net profit 448.1 million rupees . FY16 consol net sales 994.20 billion rupees .Consensus forecast for june-quarter net profit was 2.18 billion rupees.  Full Article

Novelis Inc says Devinder Ahuja will receive an annual base salary of $500,000
Friday, 10 Jun 2016 

Novelis Inc :Devinder ahuja will receive an annual base salary of $500,000.  Full Article

Chartered Logistics gets contracts worth about 200 mln rupees from ITC & Hindalco
Friday, 6 May 2016 

Chartered Logistics Ltd : Chartered Logistics bags contracts from ITC & Hindalco worth about 200 million rupees .  Full Article

Hindalco Industries Ltd News

MEDIA-India's Hindalco earmarks $3 bln for overseas acquisitions - Mint

Earnings vs. Estimates

