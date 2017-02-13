Hindalco Industries Ltd (HALC.NS)
271.90INR
23 Oct 2017
Rs-2.00 (-0.73%)
Rs273.90
Rs274.65
Rs278.55
Rs269.45
6,263,035
9,557,309
Rs278.55
Rs147.40
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Hindalco Industries posts Dec-qtr profit
Hindalco Industries Ltd
USW calls on Novelis to drop legal challenges, bargain contract
USW:USW calls on Novelis Corp to drop legal challenges, bargain contract. Full Article
Hindalco Industries June-qtr profit rises almost fivefold
Hindalco Industries Ltd
Metal X announces Hindalco as substantial shareholder
Metals X Ltd
Hindalco Industries FY16 consol profit 448.1 mln rupees
Hindalco Industries Ltd
Novelis Inc says Devinder Ahuja will receive an annual base salary of $500,000
Novelis Inc :Devinder ahuja will receive an annual base salary of $500,000. Full Article
Chartered Logistics gets contracts worth about 200 mln rupees from ITC & Hindalco
Chartered Logistics Ltd
MEDIA-India's Hindalco earmarks $3 bln for overseas acquisitions - Mint
- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy