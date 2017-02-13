Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Halkbank 2016 net profit rises to 2.56 billion lira

Turkiye Halk Bankasi : FY 2016 net profit of 2.56 billion lira ($695.88 million) versus 2.32 billion lira year ago . FY 2016 net interest income of 6.96 billion lira versus 5.66 billion lira year ago .Non-performing loans at the end of 2016 is 5.14 billion lira versus 3.97 billion lira at the end of 2015.

Turkey's Halk Bank: Q2 net profit at 885.6 mln lira vs 818 mln Reuters forecast

Turkiye Halk Bankasi As : Q2 net profit at 885.6 million lira (versus Reuters forecast of 818 million) Further company coverage: [HALKB.IS] (Istanbul newsroom) ((Istanbul.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +90 212 350 7122;)).

Turkiye Halk Bankasi AS signs EUR 100 million credit egreement with French Development Agency

Turkiye Halk Bankasi AS:A credit facility agreement in an amount of 100 million euros with 12 years maturity has been signed between Halkbank and French Development Agency.Within the scope of the loan agreement, it is targeted to provide financing with the aim of promoting environmental investments as well as companies operating in the organized industrial zones.

Turkiye Halk Bankasi AS' shares fall after U.S. detains businessman - Reuters News

Turkiye Halk Bankasi AS:Shares in Halk Bank fell 5 percent on Tuesday following the arrest in the United States of a Turkish businessman on charges of conspiring to evade U.S. sanctions on Iran, traders said. - RTRS.The Iranian-born businessman, Reza Zarrab, was charged in an indictment filed in a federal court in Manhattan, U.S. prosecutors said on Monday.Under a Turkish investigation which emerged in 2013, Zarrab was accused with the then-general manager of Halk Bank and other Turkish officials of involvement in facilitating Iranian money transfers via gold smuggling, leaked documents at the time showed.The Turkish case was later dropped.Halk Bank said at the time its Iran dealings were entirely lawful. Nobody from Halk Bank was immediately available to comment on Zarrab's detention. At 0820 GMT, Halk Bank shares were down 5 percent at 10.92 lira.

Turkiye Halk Bankasi AS announces dividends for FY 2015

Turkiye Halk Bankasi AS:Proposes to pay 0.1852250 lira gross, 0.1574412 lira net dividend per share for FY 2015.Proposes to pay dividend on April 4.

Turkiye Halk Bankasi AS says to issue up to 6 billion turkish lira of bonds

Turkiye Halk Bankasi AS:says to issue up to 6 billion turkish lira of bonds.

Turkiye Halk Bankasi AS faces RUSF demand and fine

Turkiye Halk Bankasi AS:Pursuant to Tax Audit Board Large Taxpayers Administration Istanbul Office's statement on application of Resource Utilization and Support Fund (RUSF) on consumer loans granted in 2010, co. has been assigned a notice of assessment due on 31.01.2016 for a total amount of 15.3 million lira.

Turkiye Halk Bankasi AS secures $200 million loan from World Bank

Turkiye Halk Bankasi AS:Signs a loan agreement of $ 200 million with World Bank under the guarantee of the Undersecretariat of Treasury.The loan to finance working capital and investment needs of MSMEs and Large Enterprises that are in business relationship with MSMEs.Loan has been received with a final maturity of 20 years including a 4-year grace period.

Turkiye Halk Bankasi AS participate in unit's capital increase

Turkiye Halk Bankasi AS:To increase presence in the market and to help its strategy for growth, our Bank's subsidiary Halkbank A.D. Beograd's capital has been increased 10.0 million Euro with the emission of 60.000 nominal value preference shares after the process has been authorized by the Serbian legal authorities.

Turkiye Halk Bankasi AS says to issue up $5 billion in new debt

Turkiye Halk Bankasi AS:To issue subordinated and/or unsecured bonds abroad worth up to $2.5 billion.To issue mortgage-covered and/or asset-covered securities abroad of up to $1.5 billion.To obtain subordinated loans up to $1 billion or corresponding amounts in different currencies with fixed or floating.