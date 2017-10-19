Harmony Gold Mining Company Ltd (HARJ.J)
2,195.00ZAc
23 Oct 2017
-28.00 (-1.26%)
2,223.00
2,206.00
2,206.00
2,143.00
1,880,443
1,653,823
4,770.00
2,009.00
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Anglogold Ashanti to dispose some assets to Harmony Gold for $300 mln
Harmony Gold says Q1 total gold production up by 3 pct to 5 pct QoQ
Harmony Gold completes acquisition of Hidden Valley mine
Harmony Gold applies for special mining lease for Papua New Guinea project
Harmony Gold FY HEPS 221 SA cents
Harmony Gold sees FY HEPS up between 207-227 pct
Harmony Gold Mining says hedges 432,000 ounces of gold sales
Harmony Gold Mining Company Ltd stops operations at Masimong mine after fatality
Harmony Gold Mining Company Ltd:Regrets to advise that an employee was fatally injured yesterday in a fall of ground accident at its Masimong mine in free state province.Investigations into accident are underway and all operations at mine have been stopped by management. Full Article
UPDATE 2-Anglogold Ashanti to raise $307 mln with South African mine sales
* AngloGold cuts exposure to tough domestic industry (Adds shares, details)