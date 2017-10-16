Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Havas expands into Algeria with acquisition of GANFOOD and HVS‍​

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Havas Sa ::EXPANDS INTO ALGERIA WITH ACQUISITION OF GANFOOD AND HVS‍​.‍ANNOUNCES IT HAS ACQUIRED A 49% STAKE IN TWO ALGERIAN-BASED AGENCIES.

Havas SA Q3 revenue 537 million euros, up 2.0 pct organic growth

Havas SA :Q3 revenue 537 million euros ($584.69 million), up 2.0 percent organic growth.

Havas H1 net income rises 6.5% to 82 million euros

Havas SA : H1 net income group share EUR 82 million ($90.31 million), up +6.5% over H1 2015 . H1 operating profit EUR 137 million versus EUR 128 million year ago .H1 revenue EUR 1.09 billion versus EUR 1.03 billion year ago.

Havas sees 2016 organic growth to be in the range of 3-4 pct

Havas CEO said in an analyst conference call on Thursday : That he now expected full-year organic growth to be in the range of 3-4 percent versus 2-3 percent previously . That there is no formal discussion between his group and Vivendi Further company coverage: [HAVA.PA] (Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain) ((Mathieu.Rosemain@thomsonreuters.com;)).

Havas acquires agency TP1

Havas SA :Sstrengthens its presence in Canada by acquiring agency TP1.

Havas to propose FY 2015 dividend

Havas SA:To propose FY dividend of 0.15 euro per share vs 0.13 euro in 2014.

Havas acquires German social media agency Beebop

Havas SA:Acquires German social media agency "Beebop".‍Havas Group has acquired 100 pct stake in Beebop Media AG.

Havas acquires U.S.-based Gemini Healthcare LLC

Havas SA:Acquires U.S.-based Gemini Healthcare LLC.

Havas places 400 mln euro bond

Havas SA:Announces new 5-year bond issue of 400 million euros.Bond issue was over-subscribed 3 times and has a coupon of 1.875 pct.BNP Paribas, CM-CIC and Societe Generale CIB are global coordinators.Credit Agricole CIB is acting as passive book runner.

Havas acquires U.S.-based medical agency Symbiotix

Havas SA:Announces the acquisition of Symbiotix, a specialized medical communications and marketing agency.Symbiotix, which has billings in excess of $25 million, will be integrated into the Havas Health network.