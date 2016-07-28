Hudbay Minerals Inc : Loss per share in Q2 $0.02 . Qtrly revenue $247 million versus $150.9 million .Remain on track to meet cost reduction initiatives announced earlier this year, as well as production, operating,capital cost guidance for 2016.

HudBay Minerals Inc:Announces CEO transition.Says alan hair appointed president and CEO.David garofalo has provided notice to the board of directors of his resignation as president and chief executive officer.Says garofalo has accepted an appointment as president and chief executive officer of Goldcorp Inc.