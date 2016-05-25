Edition:
Hosken Consolidated Investments Ltd (HCIJ.J)

HCIJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

12,795.00ZAc
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-105.00 (-0.81%)
Prev Close
12,900.00
Open
12,900.00
Day's High
12,900.00
Day's Low
12,613.00
Volume
49,680
Avg. Vol
53,722
52-wk High
14,920.00
52-wk Low
11,691.00

Hosken Consolidated Investments says fy revenue up 36.7 pct
Wednesday, 25 May 2016 

Hosken Consolidated Investments Ltd : Says fy revenue, including net gaming win, increased by 36.7%. Excluding Tsogo Sun, revenue increased by 8.3%. . Says fy EBITDA for group increased by 44.2%. Excluding tsogo sun, ebitda increased by 1.6%. . Fy profit before tax decreased by 38.1%. Excluding tsogo sun, profit before tax decreased by 13.4%. .Fy headline earnings increased by 4.4%.  Full Article

Hosken Consolidated Investments sees FY HEPS up between 11-1 pct
Monday, 23 May 2016 

Hosken Consolidated Investments Ltd :Sees fy heps of between 1 050.0 cents and 955.4 cents, being an increase of between 11.0% and 1.0%.  Full Article

Hosken Consolidated Investments Ltd News

BRIEF-Hosken Consolidated ‍restructures interest in Golden Arrow Bus Service

* ‍RESTRUCTURE OF HCI'S INTEREST IN GOLDEN ARROW BUS SERVICE PROPRIETARY LIMITED​

