Hosken Consolidated Investments Ltd : Says fy revenue, including net gaming win, increased by 36.7%. Excluding Tsogo Sun, revenue increased by 8.3%. . Says fy EBITDA for group increased by 44.2%. Excluding tsogo sun, ebitda increased by 1.6%. . Fy profit before tax decreased by 38.1%. Excluding tsogo sun, profit before tax decreased by 13.4%. .Fy headline earnings increased by 4.4%.