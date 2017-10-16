Edition:
HCL Technologies Ltd (HCLT.NS)

HCLT.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

937.25INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs14.95 (+1.62%)
Prev Close
Rs922.30
Open
Rs922.80
Day's High
Rs943.80
Day's Low
Rs922.10
Volume
1,798,697
Avg. Vol
1,207,708
52-wk High
Rs943.80
52-wk Low
Rs736.00

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

HCL Tech gets shareholders' nod for re-appointment of Shiv Nadar as MD
Monday, 16 Oct 2017 

Oct 16 (Reuters) - HCL Technologies Ltd ::Gets shareholders' nod for re-appointment of Shiv Nadar as MD.  Full Article

HCL Technologies announces IP partnership with DXC Technology
Friday, 13 Oct 2017 

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Hcl Technologies Ltd :Says ‍discontinuation of joint venture arrangement with DXC Technology​.Says entered into a new IP partnership with DXC ‍​.Says under IP partnership deal, co will acquire exclusive rights for 10 years for core banking products ‍​.Under IP partnership, co responsible for product development, modernsiation, maintenance, professional services of core banking products.Under IP partnership, DXC will be primarily responsible for sales, marketing and client relationship.  Full Article

HCL Technologies partners with IBM
Thursday, 29 Sep 2016 

HCL Technologies Ltd :HCL and IBM have entered into a 15-year partnership to build Automation and DevOps solutions.  Full Article

Hcl Technologies, Mesosphere partner for cloud, container infrastructure
Thursday, 1 Sep 2016 

HCL Technologies Ltd : HCL and Mesosphere enter into partnership agreement for cloud and container infrastructure .  Full Article

HCL Technologies appoints Nishi Vasudeva to board
Wednesday, 3 Aug 2016 

HCL Technologies Ltd : HCL Technologies appoints Nishi Vasudeva to the board of directors .  Full Article

HCL Technologies June-qtr consol profit 20.55 bln rupees
Wednesday, 3 Aug 2016 

HCL Technologies Ltd : June-quarter consol net profit 20.55 billion rupees . June-quarter standalone total income from operations 46.09 billion rupees . Says June-quarter gross employee addition 9,448 . Says June-quarter attrition in it services (LTM) 16.5 percent . June-quarter standalone net profit 17.99 billion rupees . Consensus forecast for June-quarter consol net profit was 18.89 billion rupees . June-quarter clients added up 4 percent . exec says we have been able to maintain our margins led by increased adoption of automation and higher offshoring . Says FY 2017 revenues are expected to grow between 12.0% to 14.0% . Declares interim dividend of inr 6 per share . The first alert was sourced from TV and was later confirmed as consol net profit from a press release at the National Stock Exchange .  Full Article

HCL Technologies partners with LeasePlan
Friday, 17 Jun 2016 

HCL Technologies Ltd :HCL Technologies partners with LeasePlan on strategic ICT initiative.  Full Article

HCL Technologies in pact with LeasePlan on ICT initiative
Friday, 17 Jun 2016 

HCL Technologies Ltd : HCL Technologies partners with LeasePlan on strategic ict initiative .  Full Article

HCL Technologies signs partnership with Movimento and Rightware
Wednesday, 8 Jun 2016 

HCL Technologies Ltd : Signed partnership with Movimento and Rightware .  Full Article

HCL Technologies Ltd declares interim dividend
Thursday, 28 Apr 2016 

HCL Technologies Ltd:Declared interim dividend of 6 Indian rupees per equity share of 2 Indian rupees each of the company for the financial year 2016-17.Says payment date of the said interim dividend shall be May 13, 2016.  Full Article

