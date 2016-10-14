Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Hindustan Construction Company Ltd : Says HCC-VCCL JV awarded Rs. 368 crore contract . Says project is to be completed in 4 years .Says contract by Northeast Frontier Railway to construct safety tunnel between Tupul and Imphal in Manipur.

Hindustan Construction Company Ltd : June-quarter net profit 108.8 million rupees; total income from operations INR 9.82 billion . Net profit in June quarter last year was 92.6 million rupees as per Ind-AS; total income from operations was 9.75 billion rupees .

Hindustan Construction Company Ltd : Co's joint lender's forum meeting passed to resolve account under recent RBI scheme for sustainable structuring of stressed assets . Under S4A scheme, co's debt will be bifurcated into two parts .

Hindustan Construction Company Ltd : HCC-MMS JV awarded 25.23 billion rupees contract of Mumbai metro III; project to be completed in 55 months .

Hindustan Construction Company Ltd : seeks members' nod for issue of securities of the company of up to 10 billion rupees . seeks members' nod for option to lenders for conversion of debt into equity shares of the company .

Hindustan Construction Co Ltd:Says that it has been awarded two contracts worth 6.23 bln Indian rupees in hydro power and tunneling sectors.