Hindustan Construction Company Ltd (HCNS.NS)
33.60INR
23 Oct 2017
Rs0.50 (+1.51%)
Rs33.10
Rs33.10
Rs34.15
Rs32.75
5,264,715
5,232,685
Rs48.10
Rs29.00
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Hindustan Construction says HCC-VCCL JV gets 3.68 bln rupees contract
Hindustan Construction Company Ltd
Hindustan Construction says June-qtr net profit rises about 17.5 pct
Hindustan Construction Company Ltd
Hindustan Construction Co says lenders agree for debt restructuring of co under S4A route
Hindustan Construction Company Ltd
Hindustan Construction says HCC-MMS JV awarded 25.23 bln rupees contract of Mumbai Metro III
Hindustan Construction Company Ltd
Hindustan Construction seeks members' nod for issue of securities of co of up to 10 bln rupees
Hindustan Construction Company Ltd
Hindustan Construction Co Ltd wins orders valued 6.23 bln Indian rupees
Hindustan Construction Co Ltd:Says that it has been awarded two contracts worth 6.23 bln Indian rupees in hydro power and tunneling sectors. Full Article
BRIEF-Hindustan Construction Co gets contract worth 8.10 bln rupees
* Says gets contract worth INR 8.10 billion by Jammu and Kashmir State Power Development Corp