U.S. CPSC says outlet converters recalled by Ningbo Litesun Electric with Home Depot
Oct 10 (Reuters) - U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission::Outlet converters recalled by Ningbo Litesun Electric with Home Depot due to shock and fire hazards.About 42,000 outlet converters recalled by Ningbo Litesun Electric with Home Depot due to shock & fire hazards. Full Article
Home Depot on conf call- Q2 big-ticket transactions up 12.4%
Aug 15 (Reuters) - Home Depot Inc
U.S. CPSC says Lumicentro Internacional with Home Depot recalls about 10,500 crystal chandeliers
July 5 (Reuters) - U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission::Lumicentro Internacional with Home Depot recalls about 10,500 crystal chandeliers due to fire & burn hazards.No injuries or property damage have been reported.There have been 39 reports of plastic on crystal chandeliers burning, melting, wires burned, overheating in 4-light chandelier.There has been 1 report of crystal chandeliers catching fire. Full Article
S&P says Home Depot Inc.'s proposed senior unsecured notes rated 'A'
S&P Global Ratings:S&P - Home Depot Inc.'s proposed senior unsecured notes rated 'A'. Full Article
Fitch rates Home Depot Inc.'s proposed Sr. unsecured notes 'A'
Fitch Ratings :Fitch rates Home Depot, Inc.'s proposed Sr. unsecured notes 'A'. Full Article
Home Depot declares Q2 dividend of 69 cents
Home Depot Inc
Home Depot CFO- "Encouraged by strength of core business as housing market continues to recover"
Home Depot Inc
Home Depot Q2 EPS $1.97
Home Depot Inc
Home Depot sets quarterly dividend of $0.69 per share
Home Depot Inc
A.G. Schneiderman settles with Home Depot and Lowe’s over alleged violations of state law protecting New York waters
A.G. Schneiderman announces settlement with home depot and lowe’s over alleged widespread violations of state law protecting new york waters : Home depot will pay $78,000 and lowe’s will pay $52,000, in penalties to new york state for the alleged violations . Separate settlements with home depot,lowe’s home centers over alleged violations of 2010 state law designed to reduce water pollution .90% of home depot stores and lowe’s stores – 16 of 18 – in new york inspected had one or more alleged violations of the law. Full Article
