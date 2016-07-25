Edition:
India

HDFC Bank Ltd (HDBK.BO)

HDBK.BO on Bombay Stock Exchange

1,846.00INR
1:30pm IST
Change (% chg)

Rs-4.35 (-0.24%)
Prev Close
Rs1,850.35
Open
Rs1,850.35
Day's High
Rs1,863.15
Day's Low
Rs1,837.60
Volume
37,708
Avg. Vol
74,963
52-wk High
Rs1,875.20
52-wk Low
Rs1,159.30

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

HDFC Bank says RBI imposed penalty on bank on account of KYC/AML guidelines
Monday, 25 Jul 2016 

HDFC Bank Ltd : RBI imposed penalty of INR 20 million on bank on account of KYC/AML guidelines .  Full Article

HDFC Bank gets members' nod to issue debt instruments of up to 500 bln rupees
Friday, 22 Jul 2016 

HDFC Bank Ltd : Gets members' nod for issue of perpetual debt instruments, tier II capital bonds, senior long term infrastructure bonds up to 500 billion rupees .  Full Article

HDFC Bank June-quarter profit up 20 pct
Thursday, 21 Jul 2016 

HDFC Bank Ltd : India's HDFC Bank Ltd June-quarter net profit 32.39 billion rupees . June-quarter interest earned 165.16 billion rupees, June-quarter provisions 8.67 billion rupees . June-quarter gross npa 1.04 percent versus 0.94 percent previous quarter;net npa 0.32 percent versus 0.28 percent previous quarter . Consensus forecast for June-quarter net profit was 32.52 billion rupees . Says June-quarter nim 4.4 percent . The profit alert was first sourced from TV and was later confirmed from a press release at the NSE .  Full Article

  • Previous
  • Next

HDFC Bank Ltd News

TABLE-Indian Corporate Bonds dealt-Oct 17

Oct 17 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE & NSE. (10 million = 1 crore) EXCHANGES VOLUME IN MILLIONS --------- ------------------ BSE 16797.20 NSE 49440.40 ============= TOTAL 66237.60 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SECURITY COUPON MA

» More HDBK.BO News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials