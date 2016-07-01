Hudaco Industries Ltd : Basic and headline earnings per share down 13.9 pct to 472 cents per share for the six months ended May 31 2016 . Turnover down 1.6 pct to 2.5 bln rand for the six months ended May 31 2016 . Operating profit down 15.8 pct to 246 mln rand for the six months ended May 31 2016 . Net cash generated from operating activities 172 mln rand for the six months ended May 31 2016 . "South Africa, right now, is a difficult place to do business." . "We expect that trading conditions in second half of 2016 will be much same" . "Consumer spending will probably remain under pressure as economy continues to struggle" ."Three of sectors we serve: mining, manufacturing and agriculture, are likely to stay depressed until such time as commodity prices increase and drought is broken.".