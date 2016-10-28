Heritage Foods Ltd : Heritage Foods Ltd - sept quarter consol net profit 157 million rupees versus profit 152.9 million rupees year ago .Heritage Foods Ltd - sept quarter net sales 6.28 billion rupees versus 5.76 billion rupees year ago.

Heritage Foods Ltd : March-quarter consol net profit 180.4 million rupees versus 127.5 million rupees last year . March-quarter consol net sales 6.13 billion rupees versus 5.30 billion rupees last year . Recommended dividend of 3 rupees per share .