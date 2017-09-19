Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

HeidelbergCement AG plans to dispose non-core assets to offset Cementir Italia purchase

Sept 19 (Reuters) - HeidelbergCement AG :Says Cementir Italia purchase has no impact on 2017, 2018 net investments.Says intends to dispose non-core assets to offset acquisition.

HeidelbergCement issues a EUR 500 mln Eurobond

June 7 (Reuters) - HEIDELBERGCEMENT AG ::ISSUES A EUROBOND UNDER ITS €10 BILLION EMTN PROGRAMME WITH AN ISSUANCE VOLUME OF €500 MILLION AND A MATURITY DATE OF 14 JUNE 2027‍​.PROCEEDS OF THE TRANSACTION WILL BE USED FOR GENERAL CORPORATE PURPOSES AND THE REFINANCING OF UPCOMING MATURITIES.10 YEAR BOND BEARS A FIXED COUPON OF 1.500% P.A. THE ISSUE PRICE IS AT 98.891%, RESULTING IN A YIELD TO MATURITY OF 1.621%.

Italcementi to delist as of Oct. 12

Italcementi SpA : Reported on Wednesday the final results of HeidelbergCement France mandatory tender offer on Italcementi shares . Reported 47.348 percent of Italcementi shares tendered for the total value of 1.75 billion euros ($1.96 billion) . HeidelbergCement France to own 96.356 percent of Italcementi share capital . Reported provisional results on Sept. 30 [nL8N1C65O2], said HeidelbergCement France will exercise its right to buy the remaining shares [nFWN1C805K] .The Italian stock exchange will order the suspension from trading on the Electronic Stock Market (Mercato Telematico Azionario) of Italcementi shares on Oct. 10 and 11 and their delisting as of Oct. 12.

Italcementi and HeidelbergCement integrate their Canadian operations

Italcementi Fabbriche Riunite Cemento SpA Bergamo : Said on Tuesday that its board decided on integrating its operations in the Canadian market with the homologous operations of HeidelbergCement AG . The transaction involves the acquisition by Lehigh Hanson Materials Limited (LMH), a Canadian company indirectly held by HeidelbergCement AG, of a 100 percent stake in Essroc Canada ULC (Essroc Canada) share capital . Essroc Canada is currently held by Essroc Corporation ("Essroc Corp"), an American company indirectly held by Italcementi . The consideration value of the transaction amounts to about 371 million Canadian dollars ($281.36 million) . The consideration will be partially paid by assigning to Essroc 42,288 newly issued shares of LHM, equal to 15.5 percent of LHM share capital, while the remaining part will be paid in cash . The transaction has been submitted to the Committee for Transactions with Related Parties (the "Committee") of Italcementi, which assigned Credit Suisse International the task of releasing a fairness opinion as independent expert .On Oct. 3, 2016, the independent expert issued its fairness opinion regarding the transaction and the Committee issued its favourable opinion.

Vassilico Cement Works: Change of indirect major holding

Vassilico Cement Works PLC :Reported on Monday that on July 1st Heidelbergcement AG acquired control over Italcementi SpA (previously controlled by Italmobiliare SpA ) which, in turn, indirectly holds 25.98 per cent of the voting rightd in Vassilico Cement Works PLC.

HeidelbergCement France buys 45 pct stake in Italcementi, to launch tender offer

Italcementi Fabbriche Riunite Cemento SpA Bergamo : HeidelbergCement France SAS, a HeidelbergCement unit , buys 157,171,807 ordinary shares of Italcementi representing 45 percent of share capital of Italcementi . Transactions have been performed based on a per share consideration equal to 10.6 euros ($11.82) . Legal requirements for HeidelbergCement France to launch mandatory tender offer are met .HeidelbergCement France to pay 10.6 euros per share in tender offer.

Italmobiliare proposes special dividend, saving share conversion

Italmobiliare says: proposes paying an extraordinary dividend to saving shareholders of 56 euros for every 10 shares held . to give saving shareholders three ordinary shares in HeidelbergCement for every 10 shares held . envisages mandatory conversion of saving shares into ordinary ones at a ratio of 1 new ordinary share for every 10 saving shares held .puts ceiling on expense to cover investors' withdrawal right at an overall 30 million euros.

Heidelbergcement issues 750 mln eur bond for Italcementi deal

Heidelbergcement AG : Places 750 million euro bond . Says bond used to refinance Italcementi acquisition .Bond maturity until 2024 at 2.25 pct.

HeidelbergCement AG raises FY 2016 outlook

HeidelbergCement AG:Raises 2016 outlook, sees moderate rise in revenues, high single to double digit rise in operating income and profit excluding one-offs.Previously expected moderately increasing revenue and operating income before exchange rate and consolidation effects and profit in FY 2016.

HeidelbergCement AG to supply 280,000 tons of cement for Oslo project

HeidelbergCement AG:Says to supply 280,000 tons of cement for Follo Line project in Oslo.