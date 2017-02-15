Heineken NV (HEIN.AS)
85.83EUR
23 Oct 2017
-- (--)
€85.83
--
--
--
--
629,147
€89.71
€67.47
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Heineken FY Net profit (beia) up 8.5 pct organically at 2,098 million euros
Heineken Nv
Heineken welcomes Punch shareholder approval
Heineken NV
Heineken H1 consolidated revenue of 10.09 billion euros below Reuters estimates
Heineken NV
Heineken signs joint venture agreement with Asia Brewery, Inc.
Heineken NV
Heineken comments on FY 2016 guidance
Heineken NV:Expect further volatility in emerging markets and deflationary pressures in 2016.Hans Wijers (chairman) and Mary Minnick will resign by rotation from supervisory board at AGM on April 21. Full Article
Heineken successfully prices EUR 460 mln of notes
Heineken NV:Successfully placed 9-year notes with a coupon of 1.5 pct for a principal amount of 460 million euros.Amount was increased from initial announcement of 400 million euros, bringing total debt maturing in 2024 close to 1 billion euros.Notes will be issued under company's euro medium term note programme and will be listed on Luxembourg Stock Exchange.The proceeds from the note issuance will be used for general corporate purposes. Full Article
Heineken completes restructuring of South African and Namibian operations
Heineken NV:Completes restructuring of South African and Namibian operations.Says Heineken, Diageo plc and Ohlthaver & List completed restructuring of their joint operations in South Africa and Namibia.In South Africa, Heineken now holds a 75 percent stake in DHN Drinks (Pty) Limited ('DHN') and a 75 percent stake in Sedibeng (Pty) Limited.In Namibia, Heineken now indirectly holds a 29.9 percent stake in NBL.Says to have paid a total net cash consideration of about ZAR 2.0 billion (about 138 million euros) to Diageo for equity and debt positions it acquired in Sedibeng, DHN and NBL. Full Article
Heineken to sell mothballed plant in Russia's Kaliningrad
MOSCOW, Oct 2 Heineken, the world's third-largest brewer, said on Monday it had put its mothballed production site in Kaliningrad, a Russian exclave on the Baltic Sea, up for sale.