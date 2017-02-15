Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Heineken FY Net profit (beia) up 8.5 pct organically at 2,098 million euros

Heineken Nv : Heineken NV- proposed 2016 total dividend up 3.1 pct at 1.34 euros per share (2015: 1.30 euros) . Heineken nv - in 2017 economic conditions are expected to remain volatile and we have assumed a negative impact from currency comparable to 2016 . Heineken nv - expect further organic revenue and profit growth in 2017 . Heineken nv - consolidated beer volume grew 3.0 pct organically in 2016 . FY revenue 20.79 billion euros ($22.00 billion) versus 20.57 billion euros in Reuters Poll . Heineken - expect continued margin expansion in 2017 in line with medium term margin guidance of a yoy improvement in operating profit (beia) margin of around 40bps . FY revenue Africa Middle East & Eastern Europe 3.2 billion euros versus 2.94 billion euros in Reuters Poll . FY net profit (beia) 2.10 billion euros versus 2.07 billion euros in Reuters Poll . FY revenue Americas 5.2 billion euros versus 5.08 billion euros in Reuters Poll . FY operating profit (beia)3.54 billion euros versus 3.51 billion euros in Reuters Poll . Q4 group consolidated beer volumes 49.1 mhl versus 48.7 mhl in Reuters Poll . FY revenue Asia Pacific 2.89 billion euros versus 2.90 billion euros in Reuters Poll .FY revenue Europe 10.11 billion euros versus 10.25 billion euros in Reuters Poll.

Heineken welcomes Punch shareholder approval

Heineken NV :Punch shareholders voted in favour of the scheme at the court meeting and that the special resolution proposed at the general meeting was passed.

Heineken H1 consolidated revenue of 10.09 billion euros below Reuters estimates

Heineken NV : H1 consolidated revenue of 10.09 billion versus 10.34 billion euros in Reuters poll . H1 consolidated operating profit (beia) 1.70 billion euros versus 1.67 billion euros in Reuters poll . H1 net profit 586 million euros versus 1,144 million euros a year ago . H1 consolidated revenue Americas of 2.48 billion euros versus 2.52 billion euro in Reuters poll . H1 consolidated revenue Europe of 4.93 billion euros versus 4.93 billion euros in Reuters poll . H1 consolidated revenue Africa, Middle East & Eastern Europe 1.64 billion euros versus 1.62 billion euros in Reuters poll . H1 group beer volume 97.0 mhl versus 89.9 mhl a year ago . Expect full year margin expansion in line with medium term guidance of around 40bps per annum . For 2016 Heineken expects to deliver further organic revenue and profit growth . For 2016 capital expenditure related to property, plant and equipment is expected to be slightly below 2 billion euros (2015: 1.6 billion euros) . After a strong Q1, boosted by easter timing and a strong vietnamese and chinese new year, volume growth in Q2 was more subdued . In accordance with its dividend policy, Heineken fixes interim dividend at 40 pct of total dividend of previous year .Interim dividend of 0.52 euro per share of 1.60 euro nominal value will be paid on 11 August 2016.

Heineken signs joint venture agreement with Asia Brewery, Inc.

Heineken NV : Signs a joint venture agreement with Asia Brewery Incorporated (Asia Brewery, Inc.), a large beverage producer in the Philippines owned by LT Group, Inc. . Transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and operations are expected to commence in fourth quarter of 2016 .Financial terms are not disclosed.

Heineken comments on FY 2016 guidance

Heineken NV:Expect further volatility in emerging markets and deflationary pressures in 2016.‍Hans Wijers (chairman) and Mary Minnick will resign by rotation from supervisory board at AGM on April 21.

Heineken successfully prices EUR 460 mln of notes

Heineken NV:Successfully placed 9-year notes with a coupon of 1.5 pct for a principal amount of 460 million euros.Amount was increased from initial announcement of 400 million euros, bringing total debt maturing in 2024 close to 1 billion euros.Notes will be issued under company's euro medium term note programme and will be listed on Luxembourg Stock Exchange.The proceeds from the note issuance will be used for general corporate purposes.

Heineken completes restructuring of South African and Namibian operations

Heineken NV:Completes restructuring of South African and Namibian operations.Says Heineken, Diageo plc and Ohlthaver & List completed restructuring of their joint operations in South Africa and Namibia.In South Africa, Heineken now holds a 75 percent stake in DHN Drinks (Pty) Limited ('DHN') and a 75 percent stake in Sedibeng (Pty) Limited.In Namibia, Heineken now indirectly holds a 29.9 percent stake in NBL.Says to have paid a total net cash consideration of about ZAR 2.0 billion (about 138 million euros) to Diageo for equity and debt positions it acquired in Sedibeng, DHN and NBL.