Hexaware Technologies : Hexaware expands European presence: opens global delivery centre in Bucharest .New centre will have an initial capacity for 150 consultants.

Hexaware Technologies Ltd : June-quarter consol profit after tax 1 billion rupees; June-quarter consol income from operations 8.70 billion rupees . Consensus forecast for June-quarter net profit was 1.03 billion rupees . Consol profit after tax in June quarter last year was 988.9 million rupees; consol income from operations was 7.72 billion rupees .