Halfords annual profit falls, says confident on outlook

May 25 (Reuters) - Halfords Group Plc :Underlying profit before tax of £75.4m, down £6.1m year-on-year.Revenue 1,095.0 million stg versus 1,021.5 million stg, +7.2%.Underlying business performance is strong and there is good momentum in delivering our strategic priorities.Currency movements will impact profits, but our mitigation plans are well developed and progress to date is encouraging.We anticipate FY18 profit to be in line with current market expectations and remain confident in outlook for group.

Halfords says group revenue for 20 weeks to Aug 19 up 4.8 pct

Halfords Group Plc : Updates market on its trading performance for 20-week period to 19 August 2016 . Group revenue +4.8pct, with retail +4.8pct and autocentres +4.6pct . Strong service-related sales growth of 13.9pct . Robust motoring sales against strong comparatives . Car maintenance growth driven by bulbs, blades and batteries and new motorcycle ranges . In car enhancement, dash cam sales growth remains strong, but was offset by continuing decline in sat nav sales . Travel solutions delivered good growth across category, particularly child safety seats and roof boxes . Strong cycling sales during late july and august, helped by new ranges and a deeper promotion, which more than offset slower sales earlier in year . Premium bikes in strong growth throughout year to date . Total cycling sales across group grew by 11pct, reflecting cycle republic store openings and addition of tredz, which continued to perform well since acquisition . Improved parts, accessories and clothing ('pacs') performance with group sales up 6pct . All guidance for full year remains unchanged. ."Good growth in cycling sales during peak summer period was supported by new ranges, strong promotional activity, good weather and success of Halfords' olympic cycling heroes" - CEO.

Halfords flags possible further currency hit

Halfords Group : Trading performance for the 13-week period to 1 July 2016 . Group revenue +2.1%, with retail +1.5% and autocentres +5.9% . Adjusting for timing of Easter, LFL revenue was group 0.0%, retail -0.2% and Autocentres +1.7% . In June we outlined a net impact of £3m on profit for FY17 at a USD:GBP rate of 1.45 . We now have over 75% of our FY17 purchases hedged at around 1.45. . If USD:GBP rate continues to be weaker than 1.45 it may have a small further impact later in this financial year, depending on the extent to which it can be mitigated .All other financial guidance and financial targets that we published on 1 June remain unchanged.

Halfords says full-year underlying EBITDA up 4.3 pct

Halfords Group Plc : Announces its preliminary results for 52 weeks to 1 April 2016 . Group underlying ebitda up 4.3% . Proposed full-year dividend per share of 17.0p up 3.0% . Group lfl +1.5%, retail lfl +1.3%, autocentres lfl +2.5% . Net debt reduced to £47.9m, 0.4x ebitda .Sales of £1,021.5m were up 1.7%, with like-for-like ("lfl") revenue growth of 1.5%.

Halfords buys two specialist online bikes sellers

Halfords Group Plc : Acquisition of Tredz and Wheelies .Initial cash consideration is £18.4 million.

Halfords Group Plc reaffirms FY 2016 pre-tax profit outlook

Halfords Group Plc:Says that there is no change to expectations of group profit before tax for FY 2016, which expect to be in the range of 78-82 mln pounds.