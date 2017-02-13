Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG (HHFGn.DE)
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Hamburger Hafen und Logistik FY group EBIT of about EUR 163 mln
Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG
HHLA says incoming CEO to join management board on Oct. 1
HHLA
Hamburger Hafen und Logistik H1 revenue at approx. 573 mln euros
Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG
Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Q1 revenue down at 284.8 mln euros
Hamburger Hafen Und Logistik AG
Hamburger Hafen Und Logistik appoints Angela Titzrath as chairwoman of executive board
Hamburger Hafen Und Logistik AG:Appoints Angela Titzrath as successor as chairwoman of the executive board with effect from Jan. 1, 2017. Full Article
Hamburger Hafen Und Logistik gives FY 2016 outlook, to propose dividend
Hamburger Hafen Und Logistik AG:FY dividend proposal: up 13.5 pct to 0.59 euro per listed class A share.Operating result after one-off consolidation expenses expected in FY 2016 to come in range of 115 million to 145 million euros. Full Article
Hamburger Hafen und Logistik: unit HPC and Navis embark on strategic collaboration
Hamburger Hafen Und Logistik AG:Subsidiary HPC Hamburg Port Consulting GmbH and Navis, global market leader for terminal management systems, reached an agreement regarding a collaboration at beginning of this year. Full Article
Hamburger Hafen Und Logistik : chairman of executive board to not renew his contract
Hamburger Hafen Und Logistik AG:Chairman of the executive board will not renew his contract after its expiration at the end of 2016. Full Article
Hamburger Hafen Und Logistik comments on FY 2015 outlook
Hamburger Hafen Und Logistik AG:Executive Board resolved on 5 October 2015 to adjust FY forecast.Expects a Group result (EBIT) in the region of 150 million euros (previous guidance: on a par with the previous year, 2014: 169.3 million euros).Expects to fall well below the operating result of between 125 million euros and 135 million euros previously forecast for the Container segment.Strong earnings growth in the Intermodal segment is still anticipated.For Port Logistics subgroup, an operating result (EBIT) in the region of 135 million euros is expected (previous guidance: on a par with the previous year, 2014: 155.6 million euros). Full Article