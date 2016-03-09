Edition:
Hill & Smith Holdings PLC (HILS.L)

HILS.L on London Stock Exchange

1,278.00GBp
3:42pm IST
Change (% chg)

4.00 (+0.31%)
Prev Close
1,274.00
Open
1,279.00
Day's High
1,284.00
Day's Low
1,274.00
Volume
5,369
Avg. Vol
108,552
52-wk High
1,480.00
52-wk Low
1,002.00

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Hill & Smith Holdings PLC recommends final dividend
Wednesday, 9 Mar 2016 

Hill & Smith Holdings PLC:Says board is recommending a final dividend of 13.6p per share (2014: 11.6p per share).Says final dividend, if approved, will be paid on July 1, 2016 to those shareholders on register at close of business on May 27, 2016.  Full Article

Hill & Smith Holdings PLC announces acquisition of Premier Galvanizing
Thursday, 26 Nov 2015 

Hill & Smith Holdings PLC:Says it has completed acquisition of Premier Galvanizing Limited for a total cash consideration of £15.5 mln, on a debt and cash free basis.Says consideration will be funded from the group's existing bank facilities.  Full Article

