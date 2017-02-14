Edition:
India

Hapag Lloyd AG (HLAG.DE)

HLAG.DE on Xetra

35.35EUR
5:27pm IST
Change (% chg)

€-0.77 (-2.15%)
Prev Close
€36.13
Open
€36.38
Day's High
€36.41
Day's Low
€35.35
Volume
44,386
Avg. Vol
123,917
52-wk High
€40.20
52-wk Low
€16.83

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

TUI will do "right deal at right time" on Hapag-Lloyd stake
Tuesday, 14 Feb 2017 

TUI Group CEO tells analysts: will do "right deal at right time" when asked about disposal of remaining Hapag-Lloyd stake Further company coverage: [TUIT.L] [HLAG.DE] ((frankfurt.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +49 69 7565 1270;)).  Full Article

Hapag-Lloyd shareholders approve capital increase for UASC merger
Friday, 26 Aug 2016 

Hapag Lloyd Ag : Lloyd shareholders approve capital increase to fund the envisaged merger with sector peer UASC .Lloyd shareholders approve enlargening of supervisory board by 4 to 16 seats to reflect UASC participation.  Full Article

TUI CEO says not in a hurry with disposal of stake in Hapag-Lloyd
Thursday, 11 Aug 2016 

TUI Group CEO Fritz Joussen on a conference call with journalists: Says Not In A Hurry With Disposal Of Stake In Hapag Lloyd, but "determined to progress" Further company coverage: [TUIT.L] ((frankfurt.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +49 69 7565 1270;)).  Full Article

Hapag-Lloyd says freight rates stabilisation could take 18-24 months
Wednesday, 10 Aug 2016 

Hapag Lloyd AG : CEO says freight rates could recover in Q3, but stabilisation could take 18-24 months Further company coverage: [HLAG.DE] ((frankfurt.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +49 69 7565 1270;)).  Full Article

Hapag says city of Hamburg unlikely to participate in cap hike
Monday, 18 Jul 2016 

Hapag-Lloyd CEO says : City of hamburg unlikely to participate in cap hike . It is too early to comment on 2016 dividend . Do not expect large investments in ships in coming years Hapag-Lloyd and UASC seal merger deal [nL8N1A41EN] Further company coverage: [HLAG.DE] ((Frankfurt.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +49 7565 1272;)).  Full Article

Hapag-Lloyd and UASC sign business combination agreement
Monday, 18 Jul 2016 

Hapag Lloyd AG : Hapag-Lloyd and UASC sign business combination agreement . Combined company will rank among world's five largest liner shipping companies and will operate one of most modern fleets in industry . Merger is expected to be completed by end of 2016 .Some of controlling shareholders of either side have committed, to backstop a cash capital increase in amount of $400 million planned by way of a rights issue within six months after closing of transaction.  Full Article

Hapag Lloyd now sees FY 2016 clearly decreasing EBITDA and EBIT
Monday, 18 Jul 2016 

Hapag Lloyd AG : Adjusts its outlook for financial year 2016 as development of freight rates is significantly weaker than expected .For FY 2016 revised expectation of executive board is a clearly decreasing EBITDA and a clearly decreasing EBIT compared with previous year.  Full Article

Hapag Lloyd says United Arab Shipping Company calls an EGM for June 2
Wednesday, 18 May 2016 

Hapag Lloyd AG : United Arab Shipping Company convenes general meeting for resolution on potential business combination with Hapag-Lloyd . Talks between HL and UASC regarding a potential combination of their respective container shipping operations are ongoing; no binding agreement has yet been reached .United Arab Shipping Company SAG (UASC) has today called an extraordinary general meeting for 2 June 2016.  Full Article

Hapag-Lloyd Q1 net result swings to loss of 42.8 million euros
Friday, 13 May 2016 

Hapag Lloyd AG : Q1 net result at -42.8 million euros (-$48.68 million)(prior year period: 128.2 million euros) . Q1 EBIT came to 4.8 million euros (prior year period: 174.3 million euros) . Transport volume increased by 2.1 pct to 1.81 million TEU in first three months of 2016 . For 2016 as a whole, Hapag-Lloyd is still forecasting a moderate increase in EBITDA and a clear rise in EBIT compared with previous year . EBITDA of 123.4 million euros in Q1 of 2016 (prior year period: 283.6 million euros) . Qtrly average freight rate dropped significantly to $1,067/TEU (prior year period $1,331/ TEU) . Q1 EBITDA of 123.4 million euros . Octave 2 programme was initiated at end of 2015 and is scheduled to be implemented in current financial year .Negative effects of difficult market environment were partly offset by cost-cutting and efficiency measures.  Full Article

Hapag Lloyd AG confirms merger talks with UASC
Thursday, 21 Apr 2016 

Hapag Lloyd AG:Is in talks to merge with rival United Arab Shipping Company (UASC).In case of business combination, parties are basing their discussions on relative valuation of two businesses at 72 pct (HL) and 28 pct (UASC).To date, discussions conducted between two carriers have not resulted in any binding agreement.  Full Article

Hapag Lloyd AG News

UPDATE 1-Hapag-Lloyd sees dividend on the horizon as shipping markets improve

* More consolidation underway in world market (Adds details from analysts call and interview)

» More HLAG.DE News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials