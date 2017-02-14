Hapag Lloyd AG (HLAG.DE)
35.35EUR
5:27pm IST
€-0.77 (-2.15%)
€36.13
€36.38
€36.41
€35.35
44,386
123,917
€40.20
€16.83
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
TUI will do "right deal at right time" on Hapag-Lloyd stake
TUI Group
Hapag-Lloyd shareholders approve capital increase for UASC merger
Hapag Lloyd Ag
TUI CEO says not in a hurry with disposal of stake in Hapag-Lloyd
TUI Group CEO Fritz Joussen on a conference call with journalists: Says Not In A Hurry With Disposal Of Stake In Hapag Lloyd, but "determined to progress" Further company coverage: [TUIT.L] ((frankfurt.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +49 69 7565 1270;)). Full Article
Hapag-Lloyd says freight rates stabilisation could take 18-24 months
Hapag Lloyd AG
Hapag says city of Hamburg unlikely to participate in cap hike
Hapag-Lloyd CEO says : City of hamburg unlikely to participate in cap hike . It is too early to comment on 2016 dividend . Do not expect large investments in ships in coming years Hapag-Lloyd and UASC seal merger deal [nL8N1A41EN] Further company coverage: [HLAG.DE] ((Frankfurt.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +49 7565 1272;)). Full Article
Hapag-Lloyd and UASC sign business combination agreement
Hapag Lloyd AG
Hapag Lloyd now sees FY 2016 clearly decreasing EBITDA and EBIT
Hapag Lloyd AG
Hapag Lloyd says United Arab Shipping Company calls an EGM for June 2
Hapag Lloyd AG
Hapag-Lloyd Q1 net result swings to loss of 42.8 million euros
Hapag Lloyd AG
Hapag Lloyd AG confirms merger talks with UASC
Hapag Lloyd AG:Is in talks to merge with rival United Arab Shipping Company (UASC).In case of business combination, parties are basing their discussions on relative valuation of two businesses at 72 pct (HL) and 28 pct (UASC).To date, discussions conducted between two carriers have not resulted in any binding agreement. Full Article
UPDATE 1-Hapag-Lloyd sees dividend on the horizon as shipping markets improve
* More consolidation underway in world market (Adds details from analysts call and interview)