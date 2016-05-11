Edition:
India

High Liner Foods Inc (HLF.TO)

HLF.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

14.21CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
$14.21
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
45,406
52-wk High
$27.62
52-wk Low
$13.37

Latest Key Developments

High Liner Foods posts Q1 earnings of $0.44/share
Wednesday, 11 May 2016 

High Liner Foods Inc : High Liner Foods reports operating results for the first quarter of 2016 . Company increases quarterly dividend by 8.3% . Posts quarterly dividend of CAD$0.13 per share . Posts qtrly earnings per share $0.44 . High liner foods inc qtrly adjusted diluted EPS decreased by $0.01 to $0.49 . Q1 earnings per share view c$0.70, revenue view -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S .Qtrly sales as reported decreased by $19.7 million, or 6.4%, to $290.5 million compared to $310.2 million.

High Liner Foods Inc News

