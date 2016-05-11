High Liner Foods Inc (HLF.TO)
HLF.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
14.21CAD
20 Oct 2017
14.21CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
$14.21
$14.21
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
45,406
45,406
52-wk High
$27.62
$27.62
52-wk Low
$13.37
$13.37
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
High Liner Foods posts Q1 earnings of $0.44/share
High Liner Foods Inc
BRIEF-High Liner Foods reports Q2 earnings per share $0.02
* High Liner Foods reports operating results for the second quarter of 2017