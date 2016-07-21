Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Halma says Q1 revenue ahead of prior year

Halma Plc : If current exchange rates continue throughout rest of current FY, currency translation impact on group's results is expected to be positive . Revenue was ahead of Q1 of prior year and included good organic constant currency growth on a weekly average basis .Order intake was ahead of revenue and also above order intake in Q1 of prior year..

Halma CEO sees firm making futher progress this year

Halma Plc : FY pretax profit rose 2 percent to 136.3 million stg . FY revenue rose 11 percent to 808 million stg . Final dividend 7.83 penceper share . Total dividend 12.81 penceper share .Expect to make further progress in year ahead in line with our expectations -CEO.

Halma PLC acquires CenTrak Inc

Halma PLC:Says it has acquired CenTrak, Inc. based in Newtown, Pennsylvania, USA from private shareholders.The cash consideration is $140 million (£95.9 million) and is adjustable, US$ for US$ if net assets are more or less than a pre-determined amount (the adjustment is not expected to be material).

Halma PLC announces acquisition of Visiometrics

Halma PLC:Says that it has acquired Visiometrics, S.L., located outside Barcelona, Spain and Visual Performance Diagnostics, Inc., located in Aliso Viejo, California, USA (together referred to as Visiometrics) from private shareholders and Atlas Capital.

Halma PLC declares interim dividend

Halma PLC:Declares an increase of 7 pct in the interim dividend to 4.98p per share (2014/15: 4.65p per share).Says the interim dividend will be paid on Feb. 10, 2016 to shareholders on the register on Jan. 4, 2016.