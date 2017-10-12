Himachal Futuristic Communications Ltd (HMFC.NS)
HMFC.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
28.55INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs0.45 (+1.60%)
Prev Close
Rs28.10
Open
Rs28.45
Day's High
Rs28.90
Day's Low
Rs28.15
Volume
5,379,386
Avg. Vol
12,495,449
52-wk High
Rs35.95
52-wk Low
Rs11.00
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Oct 12 (Reuters) - Himachal Futuristic Communications Ltd
Himachal Futuristic Communications approves expansion of existing capacities of manufacturing of optical fibre cables
* Got advance purchase order for 5.58 billion rupees from Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited for defence communication network Source text: http://bit.ly/2ycFt4A Further company coverage: