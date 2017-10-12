Oct 12 (Reuters) - Himachal Futuristic Communications Ltd ::Got ‍advance purchase order for 5.58 billion rupees from Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited for defence communication network​.

Himachal Futuristic Communications Ltd : Approved the proposal for expansion/modernisation of existing capacities of manufacturing of optical fibre cables . Approved recompense amount of INR 1.48 billion to exit from cdr mechanism .