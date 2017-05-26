Edition:
Hammerson PLC (HMNJ.J)

HMNJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

9,457.00ZAc
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-137.00 (-1.43%)
Prev Close
9,594.00
Open
9,791.00
Day's High
9,791.00
Day's Low
9,432.00
Volume
174,677
Avg. Vol
416,098
52-wk High
11,000.00
52-wk Low
8,821.00

Hammerson sells Westwood and Westwood gateway retail parks
Friday, 26 May 2017 

May 26 (Reuters) - Hammerson Plc ::Disposal of Westwood and Westwood Gateway Retail Parks, Thanet .Sale to clients of BMO real estate partners for 80 mln stg.Sale price represents a net initial yield of 6.5 pct and is slightly below December 2016 book value."Progressing with our planned disposal programme for year and remain committed to reducing leverage ahead of progressing with our development pipeline".  Full Article

Hammerson gets South African Reserve Bank approval for secondary listing on JSE
Friday, 19 Aug 2016 

Hammerson Plc : Intention to list on Johannesburg Stock Exchange . Financial Surveillance Department of South African Reserve Bank has approved secondary listing . Secondary listing, which is expected to take place on thursday, 1 September 2016, is subject to receipt of formal approval from JSE .It is anticipated that a full pre-listing announcement will be released on stock exchange news service of JSE on or about thursday, 25 August 2016..  Full Article

Hammerson sees continued appetite for jewellery and sports-related goods
Monday, 8 Aug 2016 

Hammerson Plc : CEO - "Appetite for both jewellery and sports-related goods has been notable throughout this year" . "Anticipate trend to continue through the remainder of the summer with the Olympics serving as further inspiration for shoppers" . Hammerson's retail tracker reported a 0.3 pct uptick in footfall to outperform the national average of -1.6 pct and a -0.3 pct dip in L-F-L sales in the 6 months ended 30 June Further company coverage: [HMSO.L] ((Bengaluru Newsroom +918067491136;)).  Full Article

The UK's CMA clears Hammerson's shopping centre acquisition
Thursday, 28 Jul 2016 

The UK's Competition and Markets Authority (CMA):Not to refer Completed acquisition by Hammerson Plc of Grand Central Shopping Centre to a phase 2 investigation.  Full Article

Hammerson sells Manor Walks Shopping Centre for 78 mln stg
Tuesday, 19 Jul 2016 

Hammerson :Hammerson has exchanged contracts for the sale of Manor Walks Shopping Centre, Cramlington in Northumberland to Arch Commercial Enterprise Ltd for £78 million.  Full Article

Hammerson secures ownership of Ireland's shopping centre Dundrum
Friday, 8 Jul 2016 

Hammerson Plc :Secures ownership of Dundrum, Ireland's leading shopping centre, following consensual borrower agreements.  Full Article

Hammerson sells Thurrock shopping park for 93 mln stg
Monday, 20 Jun 2016 

Hammerson Plc : Disposal of Thurrock shopping park .Exchanged contracts and completed sale of Thurrock shopping park, Essex, to TH Real Estate for 93 mln pounds.  Full Article

CMA investigating acquisition by Hammerson of Grand Central Shopping Centre business
Friday, 3 Jun 2016 

UK's CMA : UK's CMA is investigating the completed acquisition by Hammerson Plc of the Grand Central Shopping Centre Business .Investigating whether the merger has resulted in a substantial lessening of competition within any market or markets in the United Kingdom for goods or services-.  Full Article

Hammerson PLC proposes final dividend
Monday, 15 Feb 2016 

Hammerson PLC:Says Directors have proposed a final dividend of 12.8 pence per share.Says the final dividend is payable on 29 April 2016 to shareholders on the register at the close of business on 18 March 2016.  Full Article

Hammerson PLC to sell the Villebon 2 retail park
Friday, 8 Jan 2016 

Hammerson PLC:Says it has exchanged contracts to sell the Villebon 2 retail park to a consortium of French institutional investors for EUR159 million (£116 million), ahead of the 30 June 2015 book value.  Full Article

