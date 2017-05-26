Hammerson PLC (HMNJ.J)
23 Oct 2017
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Hammerson sells Westwood and Westwood gateway retail parks
Hammerson gets South African Reserve Bank approval for secondary listing on JSE
Hammerson sees continued appetite for jewellery and sports-related goods
The UK's CMA clears Hammerson's shopping centre acquisition
The UK's Competition and Markets Authority (CMA):Not to refer Completed acquisition by Hammerson Plc
Hammerson sells Manor Walks Shopping Centre for 78 mln stg
Hammerson secures ownership of Ireland's shopping centre Dundrum
Hammerson sells Thurrock shopping park for 93 mln stg
CMA investigating acquisition by Hammerson of Grand Central Shopping Centre business
UK's CMA : UK's CMA is investigating the completed acquisition by Hammerson Plc of the Grand Central Shopping Centre Business .Investigating whether the merger has resulted in a substantial lessening of competition within any market or markets in the United Kingdom for goods or services-. Full Article
Hammerson PLC proposes final dividend
Hammerson PLC:Says Directors have proposed a final dividend of 12.8 pence per share.Says the final dividend is payable on 29 April 2016 to shareholders on the register at the close of business on 18 March 2016. Full Article
Hammerson PLC to sell the Villebon 2 retail park
Hammerson PLC:Says it has exchanged contracts to sell the Villebon 2 retail park to a consortium of French institutional investors for EUR159 million (£116 million), ahead of the 30 June 2015 book value. Full Article
BRIEF-Hammerson announces exercise of early redemption option on GBP 250 mln 6.875 pct bonds
* HAMMERSON PLC ANNOUNCES EXERCISE OF EARLY REDEMPTION OPTION IN RESPECT OF GBP 250,000,000 6.875% BONDS DUE 2020