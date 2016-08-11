Henkel AG & Co KgaA (HNKG_p.DE)
Henkel has financial flexibility for further acquisitions
Henkel
Church & Dwight co comments on market speculation
Church & Dwight Co Inc
Henkel AG & Co. KGaA to acquire hair care brands from P&G
Henkel AG & Co. KGaA:To acquire range of leading hair care brands.Signed an agreement with Procter & Gamble to acquire a range of hair care brands with focus on the Africa/Middle East and Eastern Europe regions. Full Article
Henkel AG & Co. KGaA gives FY 2016 outlook, to propose increased dividend
Henkel AG & Co. KGaA:Expects to generate organic sales growth of 2 to 4 percent in FY 2016.Expects its margin on adjusted earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to widen to 16.5 percent for FY 2016, from 16.2 percent last year.To propose an increase in the dividend per preferred share of 12.2 percent to 1.47 euros (previous year: 1.31 euros) and an increase in the dividend per ordinary share of 12.4 percent to 1.45 euros (previous year: 1.29 euros). Full Article
Henkel AG & Co. KGaA CEO says adhesives restructuring to be done by Q2 - Reuters
Henkel AG & Co. KGaA:Restructuring of Henkel's HNKG_p.DE adhesives business is on track and will be completed no later than the second quarter, outgoing Chief Executive Kasper Rorsted said on Thursday. - RTRS.Henkel is cutting 1,200 jobs worldwide at its adhesives divisions, accelerating its cost savings programme in response to a tough market environment.The adhesives division accounts for half of group sales and employs around 27,000 people, more than half of group staff. Full Article
Henkel AG & Co. KGaA appoints Hans Van Bylen as new CEO
Henkel AG & Co. KGaA:Kasper Rorsted will leave the Henkel Management Board by mutual agreement at the end of April.Hans Van Bylen appointed as new CEO. Full Article
Henkel AG & Co. KGaA challenges Coty's Brazil purchase before antitrust watchdog - Reuters
Henkel AG & Co. KGaA:Henkel & Co KGAa AG filed on Tuesday a request with Brazilian antitrust regulators to review a decision to approve Coty Inc's purchase last month of Hypermarcas SA's beauty care unit - RTRS.Henkel is challenging a Dec. 7 decision by antitrust watchdog Cade to approve Coty's acquisition with no conditions of dozens of brands and several factories that Hypermarcas owned - RTRS.In a document, Brazilian law firm Levy Salomão, which represents Henkel in the matter, said Cade failed to consider the combined impact of the Hypermarcas deal with Coty's recent acquisition of Procter & Gamble Co's beauty care products - RTRS.Both transactions would allegedly give Coty as much as a 35% market share in Brazil's hair coloring market, the document said - RTRS.Coty agreed in July to pay P&G $12.5 bln for 43 brands, and also offered in Nov about $1 billion to buy Hypermarcas's beauty care unit. "The combined effect of these transactions will substantially change the Brazilian cosmetics and personal care industries", the document said - RTRS.The petition will be analyzed by Cade councilor João Paulo Resende. Should he find Henkel's petition valid, the request will be analyzed and discussed by Cade's board of councilors - RTRS.Henkel challenged Cade's initial approval since the former was found to be an interested third party in the transaction. Henkel competed for the Hypermarcas and P&G deals, according to a source with direct knowledge of the matter - RTRS. Full Article
Henkel AG & Co. KGaA comments on FY 2015 outlook
Henkel AG & Co. KGaA:Henkel has specified its guidance for organic sales growth for FY 2015 and now expects growth of approx. 3 pct.Confirms its guidance for adjusted return on sales (EBIT) and continues to expect increase to around 16 pct and that all business units will contribute to this improvement. Full Article
Henkel may make U.S. acquisitions: CEO in newspaper
FRANKFURT German consumer goods group Henkel may further expand its business in the United States via acquisitions, Chief Executive Hans van Bylen told Welt am Sonntag in an interview.