Hannover Re: want to return to 2015 premium level in U.S.

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Hannover Re :CEO says wants to return to 2015 premium level in U.S. cat cover.CEO says premium hikes of 40-50 percent needed in regions like Florida.

Hannover Rueckversicherung to propose FY 2015 dividend

Hannover Rueckversicherung AG:Dividend proposal raised for FY 2015: 3.25 euros per share plus special dividend of 1.50 euros per share.

Hannover Rueckversicherung AG confirms FY 2015 outlook, issues FY 2016 outlook in line with analysts' estimates

Hannover Rueckversicherung AG:Says still on track to achieve 950 million euros in net profit in 2015.Sees FY 2016 net income at 950 million euros.FY 2016 net income 958.72 million euros - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.