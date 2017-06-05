Edition:
Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Ltd (HOEX.NS)

HOEX.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

89.55INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-0.25 (-0.28%)
Prev Close
Rs89.80
Open
Rs90.00
Day's High
Rs91.35
Day's Low
Rs89.10
Volume
461,147
Avg. Vol
985,147
52-wk High
Rs102.40
52-wk Low
Rs50.55

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Hindustan Oil Exploration sees further delays in issue of petroleum mining lease to Oil India
Monday, 5 Jun 2017 

June 5 (Reuters) - Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Ltd ::Anticipate further delays in issue of petroleum mining lease to Oil India.Expect to commence commercial gas sales only during July - Sept quarter, post review of our representation by NBWL.Reiterate guidance of exiting Q2 FY 2018 with a production level of 25 million standard cubic feet per day.Reiterate guidance of plant capacity to process 36 million standard cubic feet per day.  Full Article

Hindustan Oil Exploration says award of two contract areas in consortia with Oil India
Thursday, 16 Feb 2017 

Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Ltd : Says award of two contract areas to the company in consortia with Oil India Limited . One of the contract area is offshore field B-80, located in the Mumbai offshore . Other contract area is onshore field Kherem located in Arunachal Pradesh .HOEC has 50% participating interest in the offshore field B-80 and 40% in the onshore field Kherem.  Full Article

Hindustan Oil Exploration June-qtr profit rises
Monday, 25 Jul 2016 

Hindustan Oil Exploration Co Ltd : June-quarter net profit 92.7 million rupees; income from operations 60 million rupees .  Full Article

Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Ltd News

