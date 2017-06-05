June 5 (Reuters) - Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Ltd ::Anticipate further delays in issue of petroleum mining lease to Oil India.Expect to commence commercial gas sales only during July - Sept quarter, post review of our representation by NBWL.Reiterate guidance of exiting Q2 FY 2018 with a production level of 25 million standard cubic feet per day.Reiterate guidance of plant capacity to process 36 million standard cubic feet per day.

Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Ltd : Says award of two contract areas to the company in consortia with Oil India Limited . One of the contract area is offshore field B-80, located in the Mumbai offshore . Other contract area is onshore field Kherem located in Arunachal Pradesh .HOEC has 50% participating interest in the offshore field B-80 and 40% in the onshore field Kherem.