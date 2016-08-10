Honeywell Automation India Ltd (HONE.NS)
HONE.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
15,656.45INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-179.95 (-1.14%)
Prev Close
Rs15,836.40
Open
Rs15,948.80
Day's High
Rs15,948.80
Day's Low
Rs15,651.50
Volume
211
Avg. Vol
848
52-wk High
Rs17,789.00
52-wk Low
Rs7,577.90
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Honeywell Automation India appoints Ashish Gaikwad as MD
Honeywell Automation India Ltd
Honeywell Automation India appoints R Ravichandran as CFO
Honeywell Automation India Ltd
BRIEF-Honeywell Automation India June-qtr profit up about 45 pct
* June quarter net profit 553.7 million rupees versus profit of 381.9 million rupees last year