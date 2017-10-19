Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

BRIEF-Abertis 9-month EBITDA up 14 pct YoY

Repeats to widen distribution, no changes to text.:9-MONTH NET PROFIT 735 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 718 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO.9-MONTH EBITDA 2.75 BILLION EUROS VERSUS 2.41 BILLION EUROS YEAR AGO.9-MONTH REVENUE 4.19 BILLION EUROS VERSUS 3.61 BILLION EUROS YEAR AGO.SAYS APPROVES GROSS DIVIDEND OF 0.40 EURO PER SHARE TO BE PAID IN FIRST HALF OF NOVEMBER.‍​.

Abertis: Atlantia's offer price could be better

Oct 19 (Reuters) - ABERTIS INFRAESTRUCTURAS SA ::SAYS BOARD VIEWS ATLANTIA'S OFFER POSITIVELY BUT PRICE COULD BE BETTER‍​.SAYS CRITERIA, AS OF TODAY, IS READY TO ACCEPT OFFER OF SHARE SWAP‍​.SAYS WILL GIVE OPINION ON HOCHTIEF OFFER WHEN APPLICABLE.

CNMV to set new acceptance period for takeover bids over Abertis

Oct 18 (Reuters) - SPANISH MARKET REGULATOR (CNMV)::ANNOUNCES INTERRUPTION OF CALCULATION OF ACCEPTANCE PERIOD FOR ATLANTIA'S TAKEOVER BID OVER ABERTIS << >>.NEW ACCEPTANCE PERIOD SPECIFIC FOR ATLANTIA AND HOCHTIEF OFFERS OVER ABERTIS << >> WILL BE PUBLISHED BY MARKET REGULATOR.

Cimic Group's UGL awarded $133m Bannerton Solar Park contract

Oct 2 (Reuters) - Cimic Group Ltd :Cimic's ugl awarded $133m bannerton solar park contract.Ugl will undertake engineering, procurement and construction of stage one of bannerton 110mwdc solar park.

CIMIC Group refinances and expands $2.6 bln syndicated bank facility

Sept 25 (Reuters) - Cimic Group Ltd ​:Cimic Group has refinanced and expanded its core working capital cash facility, as part of its long-term financing strategy.New syndicated bank facility is for $2.6 billion .New syndicated bank facility replaces existing $1 billion facility, which matures in December 2017.

CIMIC Group's CPB contractors wins Pacific Highway upgrade works

Sept 4 (Reuters) - Cimic Group Ltd :CIMIC's CPB contractors wins pacific highway upgrade works.Construct-Only contract will generate revenue to CPB contractors of approximately $365 million.

CIMIC's Thiess awarded A$437m GBU coal mine contract

Sept 4 (Reuters) - Cimic Group Ltd :Cimic's Thiess awarded A$437m GBU coal mine contract.Thiess will deliver total mining solutions from 2017 until 2024, generating total revenue of approximately A$437 million.Thiess, has been awarded a new contract at Gunung Bara Utama (gbu) coal mine in West Kurai Region, East Kalimantan, Indonesia.

CIMIC says CIMICS Thiess awarded A$300m MSJ contract extension

Sept 1 (Reuters) - CIMIC Group Ltd :CIMICS Thiess awarded A$300m MSJ contract extension.Contract extension, with further revenues of a$300 million, will run until march 2021.Thiess secured a contract extension at Harum Energy's Mahakam Sumber Jaya (MSJ) coal mine in East Kalimantan, Indonesia.

CIMIC Group says HLG Contracting has been awarded a contract with revenue of A$224 mln

July 10 (Reuters) - CIMIC Group Ltd :CIMIC Investment HLG awarded a$224m Dubai project.Middle East‐Based HLG Contracting, in which CIMIC group has a 45% investment, has been awarded a contract with revenue of A$224 million.Contract for construction of expo village parcels 10 and 11 residential towers, by Dubai World Trade Centre.Construction will commence in July 2017, and is due to be completed by June 2019.

CIMIC's CPB Contractors win contract worth $400 mln

July 3 (Reuters) - CIMIC Group Ltd :Asx alert-CIMICS CPB contractors wins $400m airport runway works in jv-cim.ax.CIMIC Group Co, CPB contractors, has been awarded $400 million airfield works contract by Brisbane airport corporation pty ltd.Contract will generate revenue to CPB contractors of approximately $200 million​.