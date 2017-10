Hutchison Port Holdings Trust : HY revenue and other income was hk$5.69 billion, representing HK$386.8 million or 6 pct below last year . YTD June 2016 npat was HK$1.42 billion, representing HK$189.1 million or 15 pct above last year . Says interim distribution per unit is 14.0 HK cents . Given the soft global trade outlook, management remains cautious on the expected cargo volume for 2016 .