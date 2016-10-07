Hero MotoCorp Ltd (HROM.BO)
3,788.00INR
3:29pm IST
Rs49.85 (+1.33%)
Rs3,738.15
Rs3,778.90
Rs3,815.00
Rs3,770.65
24,234
56,746
Rs4,200.00
Rs2,844.40
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
SIAM sees 10 pct passenger vehicle growth in second half of year
Society of Indian Automobile Manufactures: India auto industry body exec says "rising prices of some commodities is an area of concern" . India auto industry body exec says "uncertainty due to various shifts in policies in India affecting carmakers' capital expenditure plans" . India auto industry body exec says passenger vehicles sales to grow in double digit this fiscal year, surpassing initial expectations . India auto industry body exec says expect passenger vehicle growth in second half of year to be 10 percent; first half growth was 12 percent (Bengaluru newsroom) ((ReutersIndia.snapping@thomsonreuters.com ;)). Full Article
Hero MotoCorp August total sales up 28 pct
Hero MotoCorp re-appoints Pawan Munjal as chairman, MD and CEO
Hero MotoCorp June-qtr profit up 18 pct
Hero MotoCorp July total sales rises 9.13 pct
Hero MotoCorp says BML Munjal family to realign business
India's June total domestic passenger vehicle sales up 2.68 pct - Industry Body
Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers: India's June total domestic passenger vehicle sales at 223454 vehicles - Industry Body . India's June total domestic passenger vehicle sales up 2.68 percent versus year ago - Industry Body . India's June domestic passenger car sales 154237 vehicles, down 5.18 percent versus year ago - Industry Body . India's June commercial vehicle sales 56032 vehicles, up 5.63 percent versus year ago - Industry Body . India's June two-wheeler sales 1468035 vehicles, up 12.26 percent versus year ago - Industry Body ((Bengaluru Newsroom; +91 80 6749 1130)). Full Article
Hero MotoCorp June sales up about 1 pct
India auto industry body says requested govt to permit exporting to Africa in rupees
Society Of Indian Automobile Manufacturers: India auto industry body exec says demand in rural markets is still a concern . India auto industry body exec says have requested government to permit exporting to countries in Africa in exchange for rupees instead of dollars . India auto industry body exec says auto exports from India to Africa fallen due to lower oil, commodity prices in African countries . India auto industry body exec says 30-35 percent of total auto exports from India in terms of value is to Africa ((Bengaluru Newsroom; +91 80 6749 1130)). Full Article
India's May total domestic passenger vehicle sales up 6.26 pct - Industry Body
Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers: India's May two-wheeler sales 1515556 vehicles, up 9.75 pct vs year ago - Industry Body . India's May total domestic passenger vehicle sales at 231640 vehicles - Industry Body . India's May total domestic passenger vehicle sales up 6.26 pct vs year ago - Industry Body . India's May domestic passenger car sales 158996 vehicles, down 0.86 pct vs year ago - Industry Body . India's May commercial vehicle sales 57089 vehicles, up 16.89 pct vs year ago - Industry Body (Bengaluru newsroom) ((ReutersIndia.snapping@thomsonreuters.com; +91 80 6749 1310;)) Keywords: SIAM MAYSALES/ (URGENT). Full Article
BRIEF-India's Hero Motocorp says Sept total sales up 6.8 pct
* Says Sept total sales of 720,739 units versus 674,961 units Source text - http://bit.ly/2fMK6uL Further company coverage: