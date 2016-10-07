Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

SIAM sees 10 pct passenger vehicle growth in second half of year

Society of Indian Automobile Manufactures: India auto industry body exec says "rising prices of some commodities is an area of concern" . India auto industry body exec says "uncertainty due to various shifts in policies in India affecting carmakers' capital expenditure plans" . India auto industry body exec says passenger vehicles sales to grow in double digit this fiscal year, surpassing initial expectations . India auto industry body exec says expect passenger vehicle growth in second half of year to be 10 percent; first half growth was 12 percent (Bengaluru newsroom) ((ReutersIndia.snapping@thomsonreuters.com ;)).

Hero MotoCorp August total sales up 28 pct

Hero MotoCorp Ltd : Says August total sales of 616424 units, up 28 percent . Says company will launch 15 new products across segments in its domestic and global markets this fiscal .

Hero MotoCorp re-appoints Pawan Munjal as chairman, MD and CEO

Hero MotoCorp Ltd : Hero MotoCorp board re-appoints Pawan Munjal as chairman, managing director and chief executive officer .

Hero MotoCorp June-qtr profit up 18 pct

Hero MotoCorp Ltd : June-quarter net profit 8.83 billion rupees . June-quarter total income from operations 80.11 billion rupees . Net profit in June quarter last year was 7.48 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; total income from operations was 74.35 billion rupees . Consensus forecast for June-quarter profit was 8.46 billion rupees .

Hero MotoCorp July total sales rises 9.13 pct

Hero MotoCorp Ltd : July total sales of 532,113 units, up 9.13 percent .

Hero MotoCorp says BML Munjal family to realign business

Hero MotoCorp Ltd : BML Munjal family to realign their businesses; realignment to not impact overall promoter shareholding, operational management of co .

India's June total domestic passenger vehicle sales up 2.68 pct - Industry Body

Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers: India's June total domestic passenger vehicle sales at 223454 vehicles - Industry Body . India's June total domestic passenger vehicle sales up 2.68 percent versus year ago - Industry Body . India's June domestic passenger car sales 154237 vehicles, down 5.18 percent versus year ago - Industry Body . India's June commercial vehicle sales 56032 vehicles, up 5.63 percent versus year ago - Industry Body . India's June two-wheeler sales 1468035 vehicles, up 12.26 percent versus year ago - Industry Body ((Bengaluru Newsroom; +91 80 6749 1130)).

Hero MotoCorp June sales up about 1 pct

Hero MotoCorp Ltd : Sales of 549,533 units of two-wheelers in June 2016 as against 542,362 units of two-wheelers sold in the corresponding month last year .

India auto industry body says requested govt to permit exporting to Africa in rupees

Society Of Indian Automobile Manufacturers: India auto industry body exec says demand in rural markets is still a concern . India auto industry body exec says have requested government to permit exporting to countries in Africa in exchange for rupees instead of dollars . India auto industry body exec says auto exports from India to Africa fallen due to lower oil, commodity prices in African countries . India auto industry body exec says 30-35 percent of total auto exports from India in terms of value is to Africa ((Bengaluru Newsroom; +91 80 6749 1130)).

India's May total domestic passenger vehicle sales up 6.26 pct - Industry Body

Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers: India's May two-wheeler sales 1515556 vehicles, up 9.75 pct vs year ago - Industry Body . India's May total domestic passenger vehicle sales at 231640 vehicles - Industry Body . India's May total domestic passenger vehicle sales up 6.26 pct vs year ago - Industry Body . India's May domestic passenger car sales 158996 vehicles, down 0.86 pct vs year ago - Industry Body . India's May commercial vehicle sales 57089 vehicles, up 16.89 pct vs year ago - Industry Body (Bengaluru newsroom) ((ReutersIndia.snapping@thomsonreuters.com; +91 80 6749 1310;)) Keywords: SIAM MAYSALES/ (URGENT).