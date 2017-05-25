Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

May 25 (Reuters) - Heroux Devtek Inc :Heroux-Devtek reports fiscal 2017 fourth quarter and year-end results.Q4 adjusted earnings per share c$0.25.Q4 earnings per share c$0.25.Q4 earnings per share view c$0.22 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Q4 sales c$120.9 million versus i/b/e/s view c$120.7 million.Heroux Devtek Inc says expect a low single-digit decrease in sales for fiscal year ending march 31, 2018.Heroux Devtek Inc says expect sales growth to gradually resume, driven by ramp-up of new programs, to reach between $480 and $520 million in fiscal 2021.

May 25 (Reuters) - Heroux Devtek Inc :Heroux-Devtek reports fiscal 2017 fourth quarter and year-end results.Q4 adjusted earnings per share C$0.25.Q4 earnings per share C$0.25.Q4 sales C$120.9 million versus I/B/E/S view C$120.7 million.Q4 earnings per share view c$0.22 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Heroux-Devtek Inc says as at March 31, 2017, Héroux-Devtek's funded (firm orders) backlog stood at $405 million, versus $424 million three months earlier..Heroux Devtek Inc says expect a low single-digit decrease in sales for fiscal year ending march 31, 2018 when compared to fiscal year just ended.

Heroux-Devtek awarded supplemental work by Embraer to provide components and assemblies for KC-390 aircraft

Heroux-devtek Inc : Awarded supplemental work by Embraer to provide landing gear components and assemblies for KC-390 aircraft . Contract broadens scope of an existing agreement and will span over life of program .Heroux-Devtek will manufacture, assemble and deliver landing gear components for new aircraft production and spare parts requirements.

Heroux-Devtek Inc : Heroux-Devtek reports fiscal 2017 second quarter results . Q2 adjusted earnings per share C$0.16 . Q2 earnings per share C$0.26 . Q2 sales C$91.6 million versus C$94.5 million . Q2 earnings per share view c$0.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S . Heroux-Devtek - Q2 results reflect start-up, excess processing costs associated with ongoing ramp up of complete landing gear systems for boeing 777 . Heroux-Devtek - Expect low single-digit sales growth for fiscal year ending March 31, 2017, though no longer anticipate sales to reach $420 million . Heroux-Devtek Inc - Q2 results also reflect reduced customer requirements for landing gear components destined to certain commercial, defence programs .Heroux-Devtek Inc - Over medium term, co remains on pace to achieve annual sales of approximately $500 million in fiscal 2019.

Heroux-devtek Inc : Heroux-Devtek - expect low single-digit sales growth for fiscal year ending march 31, 2017, though co no longer anticipates sales to reach $420 million . Remain on pace to achieve annual sales of approximately $500 million in fiscal 2019 . Heroux-Devtek reports fiscal 2017 second quarter results . Q2 earnings per share c$0.26 . Q2 sales c$91.6 million versus c$94.5 million . Q2 earnings per share view c$0.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S .Q2 adjusted earnings per share c$0.16.

Heroux-devtek Inc : Q1 sales c$95.6 million versus c$98.2 million . Q1 adjusted earnings per share c$0.15 . Q1 earnings per share view c$0.14 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S . Devtek reports fiscal 2017 first quarter results . Sees FY 2019 sales about c$420 million . Conditions remain mostly favourable in commercial aerospace market .Says remain on pace to achieve annual sales of about c$500 million in fiscal 2019.

Heroux-devtek Inc : Q1 sales c$95.6 million versus c$98.2 million . Sees fy 2019 sales about c$420 million . Devtek reports fiscal 2017 first quarter results . Q1 adjusted earnings per share c$0.15 . Q1 earnings per share view c$0.14 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

Heroux-Devtek Inc : Qtrly earnings per share $0.25 . "conditions remain mostly favourable in commercial aerospace market" . As at March 31, 2016, Heroux-Devtek's funded backlog stood at $460 million, versus $459 million at beginning of fiscal year . "for fiscal year ending march 31, 2017 we anticipate sales to reach approximately $420 million" . FY2017 revenue view c$429.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S . Devtek - confident that final assembly of pre-production shipset will be completed as planned in Q1 of fiscal 2017 . Devtek Inc - production requirements associated to deliveries for Boeing contract scheduled to begin in early calendar 2017 will be met . Devtek reports fiscal 2016 fourth quarter and year-end results . Q4 adjusted earnings per share c$0.25 excluding items . Q4 sales c$117.5 million versus I/B/E/S view c$114.9 million .Q4 earnings per share view c$0.23 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.