H&R REIT and H&R Finance Trust call joint special meetings to consider internal reorganization

Oct 20 (Reuters) - H&R Real Estate Investment Trust :H&R Real Estate Investment Trust and H&R Finance Trust call joint special meetings to consider internal reorganization.H&R Real Estate Investment Trust - co, H&R Finance Trust announced they are proposing to complete an internal reorganization​.H&R Real Estate Investment Trust - ‍reorganization is being contemplated due to growth in H&R's U.S. investment portfolio since 2008 reorganization​.H&R Real Estate Investment Trust - ‍result of reorganization will be to effectively replace H&R Finance Trust in H&R's stapled unit structure with newly formed entity.H&R REIT- after completion of reorganization, investments held through H&R REIT, H&R Finance Trust to be held through H&R REIT, H&R F17 TRUST​.H&R Real Estate Investment Trust - ‍proposed reorganization to be effected by way of plan of arrangement with H&R REIT, H&R Finance Trust, few H&R REIT units.H&R REIT - after completion of reorganization H&R F17 Trust expected to hold a note evidencing debt obligation of about $1 billion by H&R REIT (U.S.) holdings.H&R REIT - proposed reorganization to result in holders of stapled units, disposing of their H&R Finance Trust units, buying units of H&R F17 Trust​.

H&R REIT REPORTS QTRLY FFO PER STAPLED UNIT $0.47

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust : H&R REIT ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND 2016 ANNUAL RESULTS . QTRLY FFO PER STAPLED UNIT $0.47 .OCCUPANCY AS AT DECEMBER 31, 2016 WAS 95.7% COMPARED TO 95.9% AS AT DECEMBER 31, 2015.

H&R REIT to sell 50% of TransCanada tower in calgary to HOOPP

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust : H&R REIT to sell 50% of TransCanada tower in calgary to HOOPP . Deal for $257.4 million . Use of proceeds from sale will be to repay debt, including existing mortgage of $82.1 million . Deal for approximately $257.4 million . Use of proceeds will be to repay debt, including existing mortgage of $82.1 million .Agreement to sell a 50% non-managing interest in TransCanada tower in calgary to HOOPP Realty Inc.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust posts qtrly FFO per stapled unit $0.52

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust : H&R REIT announces second quarter 2016 results . Q2 FFO per basic share C$0.53 . Qtrly FFO per stapled unit $0.52 .Q2 FFO per share view C$0.47 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

H&R REIT to sell its stake in Scotia Plaza

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust : Deal for $438.3 million . H&R expects to receive net proceeds of approximately $229 million before closing costs and adjustments . Purchaser will be assuming H&R's share of existing financing on properties . Will use proceeds to repay debt, including $180 million in unsecured debentures maturing in July . After debt repayment, H&R's proforma debt to total asset ratio is expected to improve to 45.5% from 46.4% at March 31, 2016 . After repayment, proforma debt to total asset ratio is expected to improve to 45.5% from 46.4% at March 31, 2016 .H&R REIT to sell its stake in Scotia Plaza.

H&R REIT Qtrly FFO per stapled unit $0.49

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust : H&R REIT announces first quarter 2016 results . Qtrly FFO per stapled unit $0.49 . Q1 FFO per share view C$0.48 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S .Says decrease in occupany is largely due to lower occupancy in primaris malls where Target Canada Co. disclaimed leases.