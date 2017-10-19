Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

HSBC Holdings declared third interim dividend for 2017 of US$0.10 per ordinary share​

BNY Mellon, HSBC partner with bond market services co Algomi

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Bank Of New York Mellon Corp :Bond market infrastructure provider algomi says bny mellon, hsbc partnering with co to expand corporate bond trading opportunities for custody clients​.

HSBC appoints John Flint as successor to CEO Stuart Gulliver

Oct 12 (Reuters) - HSBC HOLDINGS PLC ::HSBC CEO APPOINTMENT.‍APPOINTS JOHN FLINT TO SUCCEED STUART GULLIVER AS GROUP CHIEF EXECUTIVE​.‍CHANGE WILL BE EFFECTIVE FROM 21 FEBRUARY 2018 AFTER STUART HAS STEPPED DOWN FROM BOTH ROLES AND RETIRED FROM HSBC​.

Federal Reserve barring former HSBC traders Mark Johnson and Stuart Scott from employment in banking industry

U.S. Federal Reserve : Federal Reserve Board took action to bar Mark Johnson and Stuart Scott, traders of HSBC from employment in banking industry .Prohibition effective until criminal charges against johnson and scott are resolved or disposed of.

HSBC declares third interim dividend of US$0.10 per ordinary share

HSBC Holdings issues three fixed rate bonds in Japan

HSBC Holdings Plc : Issued three fixed rate Samurai bonds in Japan . Fixed rate samurai bonds comprising of JPY 58.10 billion 0.450% senior unsecured bonds due 2021, JPY 59.30 billion 0.842% senior unsecured bonds due 2023 .Fixed rate Samurai bonds also comprise JPY 64.40 billion 1.207% senior unsecured bonds due 2026.

HSBC executive Mark Johnson pleads not guilty over alleged role in currency scheme<0005.HK>

HSBC Holdings PLC : Executive mark johnson pleads not guilty over alleged role in currency scheme -- court hearing . Johnson's lawyer enters plea on behalf of his client in Brooklyn, New York federal court . Johnson was accused of conspiracy, wire fraud over alleged scheme to front-run a client's $3.5 billion currency transaction.

JPMorgan Chase reduces holdings in HSBC Holdings to 4.9 pct - HKEx disclosure

Hong Kong stock disclosure shows : JPMorgan Chase & Co has unloaded 363.1 million shares in HSBC Holdings <0005.HK> on August 15 at average HK$54.5 ($7.03) per share .JPMorgan Chase & Co's holding in HSBC Holdings has reduced To 4.91 pct from 6.73 pct.

HSBC issued GBP1.0 bln senior unsecured notes due 2028<0005.HK>

HSBC Holdings PLC : Issuance of senior unsecured notes <0005.HK> . On 16 August 2016, HSBC Holdings PLC issued GBP1 billion 2.625% senior unsecured notes due 2028 under its debt issuance programme . Application has been made to list new notes on official list of UK listing authority and to trading on London stock exchange .

Easyknit International updates on disposal of securities of HSBC holdings plc<0005.HK><1218.HK>

Easyknit International Holdings Ltd <1218.HK>: Discloseable transaction - disposal of securities of HSBC holdings plc <1218.HK> . Group disposed on-market a total of 573,002 HSBC shares in a series of transactions conducted on 4 August 2016 . Deal for average price of hk$52.60 per HSBC share for an aggregate gross sale proceeds of approximately hk$30.1 million (excluding transaction costs). . Says as a result of the disposal, the group is expected to recognize a gain of approximately HK$629,000 .