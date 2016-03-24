Helius Medical Technologies, Inc:Says Co at price of C$1.00 per Unit for gross proceeds of a minimum of C$8 million and up to a maximum of C$20 million.Says each Unit is priced at C$1.00 and consists of one Class A common share in the capital of the Company.Closing of the Offering is expected to occur on or about April 5, 2016, or in any event, no later than June 17, 2016.