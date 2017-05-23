HSIL Ltd (HSNT.NS)
HSNT.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
429.80INR
23 Oct 2017
429.80INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-16.60 (-3.72%)
Rs-16.60 (-3.72%)
Prev Close
Rs446.40
Rs446.40
Open
Rs445.00
Rs445.00
Day's High
Rs451.80
Rs451.80
Day's Low
Rs424.15
Rs424.15
Volume
523,114
523,114
Avg. Vol
95,253
95,253
52-wk High
Rs478.00
Rs478.00
52-wk Low
Rs273.20
Rs273.20
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
HSIL says India's NGT asks Rajasthan Govt to allow co to operate Kaharani plant
May 23 (Reuters) - HSIL Ltd
HSIL Ltd June-qtr profit rises
HSIL Ltd
HSIL Ltd recommends dividend of 4 rupees per share
HSIL Ltd
BRIEF-India's HSIL June-qtr profit falls
* June quarter profit 117.6 million rupees versus 211.7 million rupees year ago