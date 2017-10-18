Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Hastings says stake controlled by Goldman Sachs cut to about 11.6 pct​

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Hastings Group Holdings Plc :INDIRECT INTEREST IN CO'S SHARES HELD BY LIMITED PARTNERS OF HASTINGS A AND HASTINGS B HAVE BEEN CONVERTED INTO DIRECT HOLDINGS IN COMPANY​.‍AGGREGATE SHAREHOLDING IN CO WHICH WILL CONTINUE TO BE CONTROLLED BY GOLDMAN SACHS HAS BEEN REDUCED TO APPROXIMATELY 11.6 PCT​.

Hastings says nine-month gross written premiums rise

Hastings Group Holdings Plc : Q3 trading update . Live customer policies increased to 2.29 mln as at Sept. 30 2016, a 16 pct year on year increase . Gross written premiums up 26 pct to 572.8 mln stg for 9 months ended Sept. 30 2016 . Market share of UK private car insurance policies up to 6.4 pct as at Sept. 30 2016 (5.6 pct as at Sept. 30 2015 . Net revenue up 26 pct to 440.3 mln stg for 9 months ended Sept. 30 2016 (9 months ended Sept. 30 2015: 350.2 mln stg . Loss ratio remains below target range set at IPO of between 75 pct and 79 pct .On track to meet or beat targets set out at IPO, intends to provide updated targets at time of 2016 full year results presentation.

Hastings Group placing at 216 pence per share-bookrunners

Hastings Group Holdings Plc : Hastings will not receive any proceeds from placing . Closing of placing is expected to occur on or about 7 october 2016 . Goldman sachs international, barclays bank plc, acting through its investment bank ("barclays") and credit suisse securities (europe) limited are acting as joint bookrunners . Sale of an aggregate of 46,171,359 ordinary shares ( "placing shares") in hastings . Placing at 216 pence per share . Placing shares represent approximately 7.0% of company's issued share capital . Sellers are Hastings Investco, Neil Utley, The Utley Family Charitable Trust and Richard Brewster .Proceeds of placing are payable in cash on usual settlement terms.

Hastings Investco, others to sell 45 mln shares in Hastings Group - bookrunner

Bookrunner : Hastings Investco, Neil Utley, Utley Family Charitable Trust, Richard Brewster to sell about 45 million shares in Hastings - bookrunner . Placing shares represent approximately 6.8 pct of the company’s issued share capital - bookrunner . Final number of placing shares to be placed and placing price will be agreed at close of the bookbuild process- bookrunner . Goldman Sachs, Barclays Bank and Credit Suisse Securities are acting as joint bookrunners on placing - bookrunner Further company coverage: [HSTG.L] (((Bengaluru Newsroom +91 806 749 1136);)).

Hastings H1 opg profit up 20 pct; on track to meet, beat all targets

Hastings Group Holdings Plc : Says group operating profit up by 20 pct to 70.8 million pounds (30 june 2015: £59.2 million). . Says live customer policies up by 17 percent to 2.2 million pounds. . Says Solvency II coverage of 156 percent (31 december 2015: 156%). . CEO says 'we are firmly on track to meet, or beat, all of our targets'. . Says on track for another year of strong, profitable growth, with gross written premiums up by 28 percent to 360.6 million pounds (30 june 2015: £282.7 million). . Says net revenue up by 27 percent to 282.7 million pounds (30 june 2015: £222.6 million). . Says calendar year loss ratio of 74.0 percent, below 75 percent to 79 percent target range over insurance market cycle. .Says interim dividend of 3.3 pence a share, in line with group's dividend policy..

Visa Inc completes acquisition of Visa Europe

Visa Inc : Visa inc completes acquisition of Visa Europe .Appointed Gary Hoffman, CEO of Hastings Group, as a board member of Visa Inc.