Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Hunting says 2016 outturn remains in line with expectation

Hunting Plc : Says 2016 full year outturn remains in line with its expectations . Says elsewhere market conditions, particularly within deepwater and international drilling activities remain subdued. . Benefits of cost cutting over last two years and improving market indicators, management expects EBITDA to move into positive territory during 2017 . Says close trading statement ahead of announcement of its 2016 full year results on Thursday 2 March 2017 . Says continues to see improving market indicators within U.S. onshore activities benefiting our perforating business particularly in West Texas .Says 2017 financial year remains highly dependent on continued and sustained improvement of both North American and international markets.

Hunting says H1 underlying loss from operations of $50.8 million

Hunting Plc : Half year revenue from continuing operations 228.4 million usd versus 463.6 million usd year ago . H1 underlying ebitda from continuing operations $29.5m loss (h1 2015 - $44.1m profit) .Talks to revise terms of revolving credit facility ended: facility size reduced to $200m; no dividend payments until end of amendment period..

Hunting sees FY capex of $16 mln

Hunting Plc : Key covenants and terms on debt facility reduced from $350 mln to $200 mln to reflect group's reduced requirements . Says revised terms on debt facility includes capital expenditure limited to a maximum of $30 mln per annum in 2017 and 2018 . Cost cutting initiatives have continued to be implemented across all businesses to curtail losses . Guidance given on FY revenues, being 30-40 pct below that of 2015, remains dependent on an improving market in latter part of year . Capital expenditure in 2016 is projected to be $16 mln for full year . At 30 june 2016, group's workforce numbered approximately 2,200, which reflects a 45% reduction since Jan. 1 2015 .45 pct reduction in group's workforce since Jan. 1 leading to annualised cost savings of approximately $93 mln.

Hunting warns outturn for full year remains very uncertain

Hunting Plc : Trading update . In four months to end of April 2016 an underlying EBITDA loss of $16.2 million has been recorded and with current market conditions, outturn for full year remains very uncertain . Management continue to implement cost saving measures at all levels across group, including staff reductions and facility closure plans . Board reports that group's balance sheet remains strong and that net debt continues to reduce .As at 30 April 2016, group's net debt position was approximately $105 million.