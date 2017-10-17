Edition:
India

HT Media Ltd (HTML.NS)

HTML.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

103.20INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs0.55 (+0.54%)
Prev Close
Rs102.65
Open
Rs104.75
Day's High
Rs105.30
Day's Low
Rs102.70
Volume
666,764
Avg. Vol
487,291
52-wk High
Rs108.90
52-wk Low
Rs68.90

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

India's HT Media Sept-qtr consol profit more than doubles
Tuesday, 17 Oct 2017 

Oct 17 (Reuters) - HT Media Ltd ::Sept quarter consol net profit 662.2 million rupees versus profit of 309.3 million rupees last year.Consensus forecast for Sept quarter consol profit was 421.1 million rupees.Sept quarter consol revenue from operations 5.61 billion rupees versus 6.02 billion rupees last year.  Full Article

HT Media Sept-qtr consol profit down about 16 pct
Wednesday, 2 Nov 2016 

Ht Media Ltd : Sept quarter consol net profit 309.3 million rupees . Sept quarter consol net sales 5.96 billion rupees . Consol net profit in sept quarter last year was 368.3 million rupees as per Ind-AS; consol net sales was 5.95 billion rupees .Consensus forecast for sept quarter consol net profit was 285 million rupees.  Full Article

HT Media June-qtr consol profit down about 10 pct
Friday, 5 Aug 2016 

HT Media Ltd : June-quarter consol net profit 224.1 million rupees; consol net sales 6.09 billion rupees . Consol net profit in June quarter last year was 247.6 million rupees as per Ind-AS; consol net sales was 5.83 billion rupees . Further company coverage [HTML.NS] ((Bengaluru Newsroom; +91 80 6749 1130)).  Full Article

Koovs says India's HT Media to invest 3 mln pounds in co
Wednesday, 8 Jun 2016 

Koovs Plc : Koovs Plc confirms strategic investment by HT Media . Confirm strategic investment in company of 3.0 million pounds from HT Media Limited through issue of 12 million new ordinary shares at a price of 25p/per share . Funds will be used for investment in marketing .Continues to be in discussion with other investors in order to close current funding round by 30 june 2016..  Full Article

India's HT Media March-qtr consol profit rises
Thursday, 26 May 2016 

HT Media Ltd : India's HT Media Ltd says March-quarter consol net profit 496.8 million rupees; consol net sales 6.25 billion rupees . Consensus forecast for March-quarter profit was 394.3 million rupees .  Full Article

Earnings vs. Estimates

No consensus analysis data available.
