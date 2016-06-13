Havells India Ltd (HVEL.BO)
541.65INR
3:55pm IST
Rs-5.70 (-1.04%)
Rs547.35
Rs548.05
Rs564.30
Rs538.85
367,533
77,517
Rs564.30
Rs303.60
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Havells India Sept-qtr profit up 17 pct
Oct 23 (Reuters) - Havells India Ltd
Havells India to acquire up to 70 pct stake in Promptec
Havells India Ltd
Havells India says it is launching solar solutions
Havells India Ltd
Havells India March-quarter net profit rises
Havells India Ltd
Havells India forays into automation and smart solution business segment
Havells India Ltd
Havells India Ltd declares special dividend
Havells India Ltd:Says that the board has declared special dividend at the rate of 300 pct. on face value of equity shares of the company i.e. 3 Indian rupees per equity share of 1 Indian rupees each.Says dividend shall be paid/ dispatched to the shareholders on or before March 03, 2016. Full Article
Havells India Ltd announces receipt of order
Havells India Ltd:Says that it has obtained an order for LED Street Lights from Energy Efficiency Services Ltd, joint venture company of PSUs of Ministry of Power, Government of India. Full Article
Havells India Ltd subsidiary Havells Holdings Limited, Isle of Man proposes to divest 80 pct. stake in Havells Sylvania Malta BV
Havells India Ltd:Says that it has received an intimation from its wholly owned subsidiary, Havells Holdings Limited, that it proposes to enter into definitive agreement with Shanghai Feilo Acoustics Co Ltd (Feilo) to divest 80 pct. stake in Havells Sylvania Malta BV.Further, Havells India Ltd proposes to divest 80 pct. stake in its wholly owned subsidiary, Havells Exim Limited, Hongkong.Says combined equity value for 100 pct. stake for both companies is 186 million euros (about 13.40 bln Indian rupees), subject to adjustments, if any.Says Havells cumulative investment value stands at 9.80 bln Indian rupees. Full Article
* Sept quarter net profit 1.71 billion rupees versus profit of 1.46 billion rupees last year