Howden Joinery Group Plc : H1 profit before tax increased to £74.8m (2015: £59.2m), group revenue was £528.9m (2015: £482.6m) . Referendum result has created uncertainty about outlook for remainder of year, but no evidence of any impact on demand so far . Interim dividend 3.3 penceper share . H1 revenue 528.9 million stg versus 482.6 million stg year ago . H1 pretax profit 74.8 million stg versus 59.2 million stg year ago . Performance in first half of year was in line with our expectations for 2016 .Interim dividend of 3.3p per share (2015: 2.8p).