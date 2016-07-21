Edition:
Howden Joinery Group PLC (HWDN.L)

HWDN.L on London Stock Exchange

402.40GBp
4:02pm IST
Change (% chg)

0.30 (+0.07%)
Prev Close
402.10
Open
403.50
Day's High
403.50
Day's Low
400.40
Volume
301,257
Avg. Vol
2,546,773
52-wk High
479.50
52-wk Low
344.98

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Howden Joinery says H1 pretax profit group 74.8 mln stg
Thursday, 21 Jul 2016 

Howden Joinery Group Plc : H1 profit before tax increased to £74.8m (2015: £59.2m), group revenue was £528.9m (2015: £482.6m) . Referendum result has created uncertainty about outlook for remainder of year, but no evidence of any impact on demand so far . Interim dividend 3.3 penceper share . H1 revenue 528.9 million stg versus 482.6 million stg year ago . H1 pretax profit 74.8 million stg versus 59.2 million stg year ago . Performance in first half of year was in line with our expectations for 2016 .Interim dividend of 3.3p per share (2015: 2.8p).  Full Article

Howden Joinery Group Plc recommends final dividend
Thursday, 25 Feb 2016 

Howden Joinery Group Plc:Says the board has decided to recommend to shareholders final dividend of 7.1p, giving a total dividend for the year of 9.9p (2014: 8.4p).Says dividend is payable to ordinary shareholders who are on register of shareholders at May 20, 2016 and payable on June 17, 2016.  Full Article

UPDATE 1-UK kitchen maker Howden Joinery's H1 revenue rises

July 20 British kitchen supplier Howden Joinery reported higher revenue in the first half, despite wider concerns about weaker consumer confidence among Britons after the country voted to leave the European Union and held an inconclusive election.

