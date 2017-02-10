Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

India's Hindustan Zinc Sept qtr profit up about 34 pct

Oct 23 (Reuters) - Hindustan Zinc Ltd :Sept quarter net profit 25.45 billion rupees versus profit of 19.02 billion rupees last year.Sept quarter revenue from operations 53.09 billion rupees versus 35 billion rupees last year.Declared interim dividend of 2 rupees per share.Sept quarter mined metal production up 14 percent y-o-y at 219 KT.Says project capex for year to be around $300 million to $325 mln‍​.Production guidance reiterated with mined metal to be higher than FY 2017‍​.Co on track to achieve 1.2 million MTPA mined metal production capacity by FY 2020‍​.Says exceptional gain of 2.91 billion rupees in quarter.

Hindustan Zinc Dec qtr profit up about 23 pct

Hindustan Zinc Ltd : Dec quarter net profit 23.20 billion rupees . Dec quarter total income from operations 53.84 billion rupees . Net profit in dec quarter last year was 18.40 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; total income from operations was 37.22 billion rupees . Mined metal production at 276 kt in q3, up 44 percent q-o-q . Enviromental clearances received for Zawar and Sindesar Khurd expansions . For FY integrated zinc metal production will be lower than FY 2016 .Saleable lead production for full year will be in line with FY 2016 and silver produciton will be higher than FY 2016.

Anglo said to rebuff Indian billionaire Agarwal's Merger Plan- Bloomberg

: There are no current talks between Anglo American and Anil Agarwa- Bloomberg, citing sources . Preliminary deliberations were quickly dismissed after Anglo concluded a deal didn't make sense and wasn't feasible- Bloomberg, citing sources .Anglo American Plc rebuffed informal approaches in recent months from Indian billionaire Anil Agarwal- Bloomberg, citing sources.

Hindustan Zinc Q1 mined metal production down 46 pct

Hindustan Zinc Ltd : Mined metal production of 127 kt as per mine plan, and lead production at 101 kt and 25 kt; down 46 pct and 11 pct respectively . Q1 silver production higher by 20 pct; lower production as per plan with second half to be substantially stronger . Q1 mined metal production of 127 kt as per mine plan, second half to be substantially stronger .Integrated silver production at 89 mt; up 20 pct compared to Q1 FY 2016.

Hindustan Zinc gets members' nod for appointing Sunil Duggal as CEO

Hindustan Zinc Ltd : Gets members' nod for appointing sunil duggal as CEO, whole-time director .