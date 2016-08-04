Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Industrial Alliance Insurance And Financial Services Inc : Q2 earnings per share C$1.35 . Q2 earnings per share view C$1.10 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S . Sees FY 2016 earnings per share C$4.20 to C$4.60 . FY2016 earnings per share view C$4.32 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S . Assets under management and administration of $121.9 billion in Q2-end, up 8% year over year .Says target of 15% (plus or minus 5%) of sales in individual insurance for 2016.

Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc:Approved a dividend of 30 cents per share on the Company's outstanding common shares.Dividend is payable on March 15, to shareholders of record at February 26.

Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc's:Says signing of an agreement to acquire Burgeonvest Bick Corporation.BBSL will be merged with IAS following completion of the transaction in Spring or early Summer of 2016.Financial terms and conditions of this transaction are not released.

Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc:Ia financial group acquires bba financial group - the result of a long and successful partnership.Says to acquire the operations of bba financial group.Under agreement, bba will become a division of national financial insurance agency inc.The financial terms and conditions of transaction are not released at this time.