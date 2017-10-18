Edition:
IBM says security software grew double digits in Q3
Wednesday, 18 Oct 2017 

Oct 17 (Reuters) - International Business Machines Corp ::IBM says "security software grew double digits this quarter and is clearly a hot market for us" - conf call.IBM says in quarter, IBM Z revenue grew 62 percent year-to-year and margins expanded after launch of the Z14 program in mid-September - conf call.IBM, on revenue growth from Q3 to Q4, says "this year, we'd expect stronger sequential performance, due in part to the mainframe cycle" - conf call.  Full Article

IBM reports 2017 third-quarter results
Wednesday, 18 Oct 2017 

Oct 17 (Reuters) - International Business Machines Corp :IBM reports 2017 third-quarter results.Q3 revenue $19.2 billion versus I/B/E/S view $18.6 billion.Sees FY 2017 non-GAAP operating earnings per share at least $13.80.Sees FY 2017 GAAP earnings per share at least $11.95.IBM - qtrly ‍diluted EPS from continuing operations: GAAP of $2.92; operating (non-GAAP) of $3.30​.IBM - ‍maintains full-year EPS and free cash flow expectations​.IBM - qtrly strategic imperatives revenue ‍up 11 percent​.Q3 earnings per share view $3.28 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.IBM - ‍third-quarter cloud revenues increased 20 percent to $4.1 billion​.FY2017 earnings per share view $13.75 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.IBM - qtrly operating (non-GAAP) gross profit margin of 47.6 percent, down 0.4 pts year-over-year‍​.  Full Article

Oracle names IBM as strategic HR BPO provider
Tuesday, 10 Oct 2017 

Oct 10 (Reuters) - International Business Machines Corp ::Oracle names IBM as strategic HR BPO provider.Oracle Corp - ‍named IBM as a strategic partner to provide business process outsourcing for human resources delivered on Oracle HCM cloud platform​.  Full Article

Pfizer Inc, IBM announced a collaboration that will utilize IBM watson for drug discovery
Thursday, 1 Dec 2016 

Pfizer Inc : Ibm and pfizer to accelerate immuno-oncology research with watson for drug discovery .Pfizer inc - co, IBM announced a collaboration that will utilize ibm watson for drug discovery to help "accelerate" pfizer's research in immuno-oncology.  Full Article

IBM Watson Health, Siemens Healthineers sign global alliance for population health management
Tuesday, 11 Oct 2016 

International Business Machines Corp:IBM Watson Health and Siemens Healthineers sign five year, global strategic alliance in population health management.  Full Article

Panasonic,IBM will join hands to develop household systems powered by artificial intelligence - nikkei
Wednesday, 5 Oct 2016 

Nikkei: Panasonic and IBM will join hands to develop household systems powered by artificial intelligence - nikkei . Panasonic and IBM will start off by introducing Ai-based systems in a "smart city" being built in southeastern berlin - nikkei .Panasonic will likely pay IBM for permission to use Watson - nikkei.  Full Article

IBM says announces $200 mln investment
Tuesday, 4 Oct 2016 

International Business Machines Corp :Says $200 million investment in new global headquarters for its Watson Internet Of Things business in munich.  Full Article

IBM says plans to acquire Promontory Financial Group, a risk management and regulatory compliance consulting firm
Thursday, 29 Sep 2016 

: Ibm says it plans to acquire Promontory Financial Group, a risk management and regulatory compliance consulting firm . IBM says promontory's 600 professionals and offerings will form foundation of new Watson Financial Services portfolio .IBM says financial details of the acquisition were not disclosed.  Full Article

IBM provides real-time payment processing for banks with new financial transaction manager
Monday, 26 Sep 2016 

International Business Machines Corp :Time payment processing for banks with new financial transaction manager for immediate payments.  Full Article

Royal Philips appoints Sophie Bechu as Chief of Operations
Thursday, 1 Sep 2016 

Royal Philips : Philips appoints Sophie Bechu as Chief of Operations .Sophie Bechu joins Philips as of Sept. 1 from International Business Machines Corp.  Full Article

