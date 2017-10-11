Ibstock PLC (IBST.L)
248.20GBp
3:36pm IST
0.40 (+0.16%)
247.80
250.30
250.30
247.80
24,712
1,241,658
261.00
157.10
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Ibstock CEO Wayne Sheppard to retire in 2018
Oct 11 (Reuters) - Ibstock Plc
Bookrunner: Diamond (BC) S.A R.L announces that it has sold an aggregate of 40,500,000 ordinary shares in capital of Ibstock . Sale by way of an accelerated bookbuilding process to institutional investors at a price of 175 pence per ordinary share . Sale raising gross proceeds of approximately 70.9 million stg . Following sale, seller will hold 150,200,435 ordinary shares in ibstock, representing approximately 37.0 per cent of ibstock's entire issued share capital .Proceeds of placing are payable in cash on usual settlement terms. Ibstock will not receive any proceeds from placing. Full Article
UBS Limited: Proposed placing of approximately 40.5 mln ordinary shares in Ibstock Plc . J.P.Morgan securities and UBS retained by Diamond (BC) S.A R.L to explore opportunity to sell about 40.5 mln shares in Ibstock Plc .Seller currently owns 190.7 mln shares, corresponding to 47.0 per cent of Ibstock's entire issued share capital. Full Article
BRIEF-Ibstock says expectations for full year remain unchanged
* "Group has shown encouraging trading momentum in first four months of 2017"