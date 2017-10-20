Oct 20 (Reuters) - ICADE SA ::CONSOLIDATED REVENUE AT END SEPT EUR 1.15 BILLION VERSUS EUR 0.99 BILLION YEAR AGO.CONFIRMS 2017 OUTLOOK FOR NET CURRENT CASH FLOW PER SHARE: GROWTH OF AROUND 7%.
Full Article
Oct 11 (Reuters) - Icade /ANF Immobilier /Eurazeo ::* Icade signs agreement to buy Eurazeo's controlling interest in ANF Immobilier.* To buy Eurazeo’s controlling interest in ANF Immobilier for €22.15 per ANF Immobilier share (i.e. a total price of about €213 million for the stake)..* Once the acquisition has been completed, Icade will own approximately 50.5% of the share capital and 50.2% of the voting rights1 in ANF Immobilier.* Acquisition of the controlling interest will be followed, in November 2017, by Icade’s filing a mandatory public tender offer for €22.15 per share, on the remaining shares making up ANF Immobilier’s capital .* Icade will fund this deal through debt and cash on hand .* Transaction will have a maximum impact of about +3% on Icade’s loan-to-value (LTV) ratio, which stood at 39.4% as of June 30, 2017 .
Full Article
Sept 4 (Reuters) - ICADE SA ::RATP GROUP ENTRUSTS REALIZATION OF PRIVATE BUILDINGS OF ATELIERS VAUGIRARD TO EMERIGE AND ICADE.
Full Article
July 24 (Reuters) - Icade :Growing results in H1, implementation of the strategic plan stepped up, increased guidance.2017 outlook: guidance revised upward, increase in NCCF per share of around 7% compared to 2016.Icade results published on company website.
Full Article
Icade SA : Signs a preliminary agreement to sell the Nanterre Seine business park and the Défense 3 office building . The final sale agreement is expected to be signed by the end of 2016 . Sale for a total amount of around 145 million euros ($162.55 million) Further company coverage: [ICAD.PA] ($1 = 0.8921 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom) ((gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 772 0920;)).
Full Article
Icade SA :Says to have successfully sold its subsidiaries Icade Asset Management and Icade Conseil to Colliers International Group and its subsidiary Icade Property Management to Foncia Group.
Full Article
Icade Sa : Icade well on track to deliver its guidance . H1 group net current cash flow 145.9 million euros ($160.64 million) versus 143.8 million euros year ago . In 2016, the group net current cash flow should also grow by over 3 pct compared with 2015 . H1 +6.3 pct in EPRA earnings from property investment per share versus June 30, 2015 to 1.85 euros .All of Icade' s property services activities are expected to be sold by Q3 2016.
Full Article
Icade SA : Refinances a mortgage loan for 225 million euro ($254.3 million) .Maturity of 20 years and a fixed rate of 2.172 pct, this new loan is 150bps below the initial interest rate.
Full Article
Heracles Investissement: Acquires off plan office building in Lyon from Icade .Delivery scheduled for end 2017.
Full Article
Icade SA : Acquisition of a portfolio of 4 healthcare establishments and signing of a preliminary purchase agreement for an office building .Acquisition by Icade Sante of a portfolio of 4 healthcare establishments valued at 57 million euros ($64.13 million) from private investors.
Full Article