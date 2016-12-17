Edition:
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

British Airways says its cabin crew will strike on Christmas Day and Boxing Day in a row over pay - Sky News
Saturday, 17 Dec 2016 

:British Airways says its cabin crew will strike on Christmas Day and Boxing Day in a row over pay - Sky News.  Full Article

IAG CEO expects board to consider further returns for shareholders
Friday, 4 Nov 2016 

British Airways-owner Iag : Ceo expects the board to consider further cash returns to shareholders in february .Ceo says will bring aer lingus into british airways, american airlines joint business when the time is right.  Full Article

IAG says September traffic up 4.8 pct
Wednesday, 5 Oct 2016 

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA : IAG traffic and capacity statistics - September 2016 . Group traffic in September, measured in revenue passenger kilometres, increased by 4.8 pct versus September 2015 . Group premium traffic for month of September increased by 8.4 pct compared to previous year .Group capacity measured in available seat kilometres rose by 5.6 pct for September.  Full Article

IAG says August group traffic up 8 percent
Monday, 5 Sep 2016 

International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. : IAG traffic & capacity statistics - Aug. 2016 . Group premium traffic for month of August increased by 3.4 percent on a pro-forma basis . Group traffic in August, measured in revenue passenger kilometres, increased by 7.9 percent versus Aug. 2015 .Group capacity measured in available seat kilometres rose by 9.0 percent in August.  Full Article

IAG says July traffic grows 15.7 pct
Thursday, 4 Aug 2016 

International Consolidated Airline Group SA : IAG July 2016 traffic statistics . Group premium traffic for month of July increased by 6.1 pct on a pro-forma basis . Group capacity measured in available seat kilometres rose by 14.3 pct . Group traffic in July, measured in revenue passenger kilometres, increased by 15.7 pct versus July 2015 up 5.6 pct on a pro-forma basis .July passenger load factor at 86.8 pct versus 85.7 pct last year.  Full Article

IAG now ses capacity growth of 4.5 pct this year
Friday, 29 Jul 2016 

IAG CEO Willie Walsh tells reporters: now looking at capacity growth of 4.5 percent this year . still remains open for m&a opportunities, nothing definite at minute Further company coverage: [ICAG.L] ((frankfurt.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +49 69 7565 1270;)).  Full Article

IAG says to convert longhaul options into firm order for Aer Lingus
Thursday, 14 Jul 2016 

IAG : Aer Lingus longhaul aircraft order . International Airlines Group is converting two Airbus 330-300 longhaul aircraft options into firm orders for Aer Lingus .Aircraft will be delivered in 2017 and will facilitate expansion on Aer Lingus' transatlantic network.  Full Article

Aer Lingus exercises options, adds 2 A330-300s to future fleet
Thursday, 14 Jul 2016 

Airbus Group SE : Aer Lingus adds two A330-300s to its future fleet by exercising options Further company coverage: [AIR.PA] (Gdynia Newsroom) ((gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 772 0920;)).  Full Article

IAG says June traffic grows 13.6 pct
Tuesday, 5 Jul 2016 

Intl Con Airline Grp : IAG traffic & capacity statistics - June 2016 . Group traffic in June, measured in revenue passenger kilometres, increased by 13.6 percent versus June 2015 . Group capacity measured in available seat kilometres rose by 13.2 percent (up 3.3 percent on a pro-forma basis) .Group premium traffic for month of June increased by 0.1 per cent on a pro-forma basis.  Full Article

IAG says more work required to reach agreement on BA's pension scheme valuations
Friday, 1 Jul 2016 

IAG : Update on British Airways' pension scheme . British Airways has been in talks for several months with trustees of its main UK defined benefit pension schemes over schemes' latest actuarial valuations as at March 31, 2015 . Discussions, initially focused on British Airways' largest scheme ( new airways pension scheme), have been constructive . However further work is required beyond June 30, 2016 ( date set by statutory framework) to finalise valuations and conclude a satisfactory agreement .A further update will be given as and when appropriate.  Full Article

BRIEF-Avis Budget renews and expands partnership with International Airlines Group

* Announces renewal and expansion of global partnership with International Airlines Group Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

