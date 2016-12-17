Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

British Airways says its cabin crew will strike on Christmas Day and Boxing Day in a row over pay - Sky News

IAG CEO expects board to consider further returns for shareholders

British Airways-owner Iag : Ceo expects the board to consider further cash returns to shareholders in february .Ceo says will bring aer lingus into british airways, american airlines joint business when the time is right.

IAG says September traffic up 4.8 pct

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA : IAG traffic and capacity statistics - September 2016 . Group traffic in September, measured in revenue passenger kilometres, increased by 4.8 pct versus September 2015 . Group premium traffic for month of September increased by 8.4 pct compared to previous year .Group capacity measured in available seat kilometres rose by 5.6 pct for September.

IAG says August group traffic up 8 percent

International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. : IAG traffic & capacity statistics - Aug. 2016 . Group premium traffic for month of August increased by 3.4 percent on a pro-forma basis . Group traffic in August, measured in revenue passenger kilometres, increased by 7.9 percent versus Aug. 2015 .Group capacity measured in available seat kilometres rose by 9.0 percent in August.

IAG says July traffic grows 15.7 pct

International Consolidated Airline Group SA : IAG July 2016 traffic statistics . Group premium traffic for month of July increased by 6.1 pct on a pro-forma basis . Group capacity measured in available seat kilometres rose by 14.3 pct . Group traffic in July, measured in revenue passenger kilometres, increased by 15.7 pct versus July 2015 up 5.6 pct on a pro-forma basis .July passenger load factor at 86.8 pct versus 85.7 pct last year.

IAG now ses capacity growth of 4.5 pct this year

IAG CEO Willie Walsh tells reporters: now looking at capacity growth of 4.5 percent this year . still remains open for m&a opportunities, nothing definite at minute

IAG says to convert longhaul options into firm order for Aer Lingus

IAG : Aer Lingus longhaul aircraft order . International Airlines Group is converting two Airbus 330-300 longhaul aircraft options into firm orders for Aer Lingus .Aircraft will be delivered in 2017 and will facilitate expansion on Aer Lingus' transatlantic network.

Aer Lingus exercises options, adds 2 A330-300s to future fleet

Airbus Group SE : Aer Lingus adds two A330-300s to its future fleet by exercising options

IAG says June traffic grows 13.6 pct

Intl Con Airline Grp : IAG traffic & capacity statistics - June 2016 . Group traffic in June, measured in revenue passenger kilometres, increased by 13.6 percent versus June 2015 . Group capacity measured in available seat kilometres rose by 13.2 percent (up 3.3 percent on a pro-forma basis) .Group premium traffic for month of June increased by 0.1 per cent on a pro-forma basis.

IAG says more work required to reach agreement on BA's pension scheme valuations

IAG : Update on British Airways' pension scheme . British Airways has been in talks for several months with trustees of its main UK defined benefit pension schemes over schemes' latest actuarial valuations as at March 31, 2015 . Discussions, initially focused on British Airways' largest scheme ( new airways pension scheme), have been constructive . However further work is required beyond June 30, 2016 ( date set by statutory framework) to finalise valuations and conclude a satisfactory agreement .A further update will be given as and when appropriate.