ICICI Bank Ltd (ICBK.BO)
257.85INR
19 Oct 2017
-- (--)
Rs257.85
--
--
--
--
1,091,795
Rs314.50
Rs224.46
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Euro Ceramics says ICICI Bank cuts stake in co by 2.24 pct to 3.41 pct
June 23 (Reuters) - Euro Ceramics Ltd
ICICI Bank says ICICI Prudential Life Insuarance IPO offer priced at 334 rupees/share
ICICI Bank Ltd
India cenbank identifies SBI, ICICI Bank as domestic key banks in 2016
Reserve Bank of India: RBI identifies SBI and ICICI Bank as D-SIBs in 2016 . Retained SBI and ICICI Bank's bucketing structure as it was last year . Framework also requires D-SIBs to be placed in four buckets depending upon their systemic importance scores . Additional CET1 requirement for the 2 banks has already been phased-in from April 1, 2016 and would become fully effective from April 1, 2019 . Additional CET1 requirement will be in addition to the capital conservation buffer. . Full Article
ICICI Bank and Apollo to collaborate in asset resolution
ICICI Bank Ltd
ICICI Bank exec says co has watchlist loans of 387.23 bln rupees
ICICI Bank Ltd
ICICI Bank June-qtr profit down about 25 pct
ICICI Bank Ltd
ICICI Bank seeks members' nod to borrow via issue of NCDs for up to 250 bln rupees
ICICI Bank Ltd
Gokaldas Exports says ICICI Bank cuts stake in co by 2.2 pct
Gokaldas Exports Ltd
ICICI Bank Ltd's board sale of 6.0 pct. shareholding in ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company
ICICI Bank Ltd:Says board has approved sale of 6.0 pct. out of ICICI Bank Ltd's shareholding in ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd, comprising the sale of 4.0 pct. to Premji Invest & its affiliates and 2.0 pct. to Compassvale Investments Pte Ltd.Compassvale Investments Pte Ltd is an indirectly wholly-owned subsidiary of the Singapore-based investment company, Temasek.Says proposed transaction values the company at 325 bln Indian rupees.Says upon completion of transaction, ICICI Bank will hold about 68 pct. share of the company.Says Prudential Plc, ICICI Bank's joint venture partner, will maintain its current share of about 26 pct. Full Article
TABLE-India Certificates of Deposit deals on F-TRAC-Oct 17
Oct 17 Following are the details of deals in Indian Certificates of Deposit reported on Clearcorp F-TRAC Platform. ISIN DESCRIPTION MATURITY WTG AVG WTG AVG NO OF TRADED LAST TRADED DATE PRICE YLD% TRADES VALUE* PRICE YIELD ============ ============ ======== ======= ======= ====== ===== =============== INE237A166A6 KOTAK MAH BK 24-Oct-17 99.8837 6.0713 1 100 99.