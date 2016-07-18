Edition:
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd (ICIR.NS)

ICIR.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

389.75INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-6.15 (-1.55%)
Prev Close
Rs395.90
Open
Rs398.50
Day's High
Rs398.50
Day's Low
Rs389.05
Volume
1,180,835
Avg. Vol
1,101,327
52-wk High
Rs509.40
52-wk Low
Rs271.00

India's ICICI Prudential Life Insurance files for IPO
Monday, 18 Jul 2016 

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Co Ltd : India's ICICI Prudential Life Insurance files for initial public offering . IPO includes public offer of up to about 181.3 million equity shares . Equity shares proposed to be listed on BSE and NSE . Bofa Merrill Lynch, ICICI Securities, CLSA India, Deutsche Equities India, Edelweiss Financial global co-ordinators, book running lead managers . Further company coverage [ICIR.NS] ((Bengaluru Newsroom; +91 80 6749 1130)).  Full Article

